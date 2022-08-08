‘Hell of a centre-back’ – Neville full of praise for Arsenal’s Saliba

Gary Neville has been thoroughly impressed by William Saliba’s Arsenal debut after he played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday night.

It is hard not to be the impact that Saliba has had for our first-team, taking his preseason form into the new term, and he is rightly reaping the plaudits at present.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville was amongst those to be impressed, with him giving Saliba some of the finest praise.

Neville told his podcast followers: “You just know that he will get stronger, he will get more wise, and you know that in three years he is going to be one hell of a centre-back.

“He is a hell of a centre-back now, but when you see him in another two, three, four years’ time…”

Arteta has the pleasant task of having to choose from a number of top players in all positions now, and Saliba could well have cemented his name into the starting line-up already.

He seems really mature for his age on the field, and having a defence who all trust each other is the basis for building a strong team, and having William in our side could prove to be the difference between qualifying for the Champions League and not.

