Kevin Campbell has claimed that Armando Broja will not be happy to accept a bit-part role at Chelsea, and will likely push to move away with Arsenal linked with a move.

The 20 year-old has been setting the Premier League alight with his performances on loan with Southampton this term, and is unlikely to be shy of offers when the summer transfer window comes around.

His current loan-club will likely try their hand at keeping the youngster, either on another loan or a more permanent deal, but with both Arsenal and West Ham linked they may well find themselves blown away by their rivals.

Thomas Tuchel may well prove to be the deciding factor in such a move, with the Blues having shown a keenness to promote their future stars into the first-team, but it could well come down to whether he will be guaranteed his chance at his parent club.

Former Gunner Campbell claims the West London club may well become victims of their own squad strength however, and the limited opportunities could well see Broja push for that exit door, with him matching our current transfer policy in north London.

“The thing is with Chelsea, they have so many players,” he told Football Insider.

“They might well say they don’t want to sell him to a rival. But if the young man wants a career, then he won’t want to be going out on loan all the time or stuck in the reserves – he’ll want to move.

“I don’t know how strong the interest is, but he’s certainly performing brilliantly at Southampton. He looks a right handful and he’s a young striker, which ties into the model at Arsenal right now.

“I don’t know what their stance is on selling to a top-four rival, but Chelsea won’t be able to keep everybody happy this summer – that’s for sure.”

The issue with Broja is that his signing would prove to be a risky one for Arsenal, unless we are looking to bring in two strikers in the summer, as we need a proven option to lead our attack. Would the youngster be happy to be one of two arrivals this summer, not knowing how many opportunities will come his way? I’m not so sure. Has Broja shown enough at Southampton to demand to be our main option in attack? He’s shown a lot of potential but he has some way to go to prove that he is ready to be the main man at a big club, but if he had done, Chelsea wouldn’t even be entertaining his exit. Catch 22…

Does the Broja signing make sense for us this summer? Does he seem the right fit of player to lead our line for years to come?

Patrick