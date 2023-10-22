“Help” Pundit says Raya is now feeling the pressure of being first choice

Gary Neville believes that David Raya is beginning to feel the pressure of being Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper, as he has made several mistakes recently.

Raya was responsible for Chelsea’s second goal in the match against the Gunners after prematurely coming off his line for a cross. This error is just one of a number of mistakes that the Spaniard has made in recent games.

Although Mikel Arteta is expected to continue with Raya as the team’s primary goalkeeper, it seems that the Spaniard might be entering a challenging period.

Neville observed another shaky performance from Raya and suggested that the pressure of being Arsenal’s number one is getting to him.

‘David Raya started his Arsenal career well but then he had a poor Champions League game [against Lens] followed by that first half against Manchester City,’ Neville said during commentary on Sky Sports.

‘Now, this game. It’s getting hot for him. He’s got that look on his face like, “help”.

‘It’s the toughest position to play and certainly when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the league, you’re under the most amount of scrutiny – particularly if you’re a goalkeeper.

‘Mikel Arteta has created that, let’s be clear with the Ramsdale and Raya situation. It’s unusual but he says it can work. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

Earning the position of first-choice goalkeeper at a top Premier League club like Arsenal is certainly no small accomplishment. David Raya will now have a deeper understanding of the demands and expectations associated with the role.

While he has encountered some challenges with recent blunders, Raya is undoubtedly a talented goalkeeper. It’s reasonable to anticipate that he will learn from these early mistakes and use them as opportunities for improvement in his performance.

