Henrikh Mkhitaryan claims Arsenal broke promises and did not appreciate him enough

Arsenal has been accused of ill-treatment by Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the Armenian joined AS Roma on loan.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal in a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in 2018.

The former Borussia Dortmund star played 53 times for the Gunners, made 13 assists and scored 9 goals for the team.

He, however, struggled to impress under Unai Emery and the former PSG boss sanctioned his loan move to AS Roma at the start of this campaign.

He has been impressive for the Italians since he made his temporary move there and while they are not obligated to sign him, he seems to have played his last game for Arsenal.

He recently criticized the Gunners for how they treated him and claimed that they made promises to him that they never kept and that made him jump at the chance of leaving the Emirates on-loan.

“It (the move) just happened,” as quoted in Football365.

“I was also surprised when I got the call from my agent (Mino Raiola) who advised me to move to Rome.

“I didn’t hesitate because I knew I would be more appreciated by Roma than by Arsenal at the time.

“At the beginning of the season they made promises to me, but after two or three weeks everything was different.

“They treated me differently.”

Now that is what you call burning bridges. It is very difficult to see how Mkhitaryan can return to Arsenal following those comments but then again, Granit Xhaka has been forgiven and he swore at the Arsenal fans.

But even so, Mkhitaryan has more front than Wal-Mart, I mean, his performances were rank poor and I am not sure what he expected when he failed to do his job, a job he got ridiculously highly paid to do.