Henry explains when we can consider Arsenal title contenders

Arsenal’s performance has impressed Thierry Henry this season, and he thinks they could be in the title race conversation.

The Gunners have been at the top of the league table for weeks after winning seven of their opening 8 league matches.

Tottenham put their consistency through a tough test at the weekend, but they passed with flying colours in a 3-1 win.

It shows this Arsenal team has come of age, and they are now very hard to beat, unlike some of the previous Arsenal sides.

They narrowly missed out on a place in the top four last season, and a return to the Champions League should be their goal.

However, it is probably too early to start the conversation about a title challenge, and Henry believes they need to stay consistent until the turn of the new year.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘Competing and for me, I always say it’s not because it’s Arsenal or any different team, when you pass Boxing Day and Christmas, it’s going to be different because you have the World Cup, but when you pass January and you’re still up there, competing for the title, then you’re a title contender.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know these are early days, and we must not get carried away by our current form.

Staying at the top of the Premier League table is a commendable achievement that requires hard work.

But we must maintain the sacrifice it has taken us to reach these heights to preserve it.

