Thierry Henry gives his verdict on Arsenal defeat and Saka injury – “I’m not surprised”

Unfortunately, our unbeaten streak this season ended with a 2-1 Champions League loss to RC Lens. Lens staged a comeback after falling behind to Gabriel Jesus’ goal in the 14th minute; Adrian Thomasson levelled the game in the 25th minute; and Elye Wahi, a player we reportedly looked into signing in the summer, scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute of the second half.

Many of us are disappointed we lost to a team currently 15th in Ligue 1. Thierry Henry, though, thinks that the outcome should not raise any questions. Our legendary No. 14 admitted, “They don’t often lose at home, and they showed that tonight.

“They didn’t start well this season, but Lens is a very capable team at home… I’m not surprised with the result.”

Anyway, he, like many of us, is concerned about Saka potentially being out for an extended period of time after picking up an injury in the third game he has started. He was subbed off against Lens at the 34th minute, as Henry, about the injury scare, admitted, as per the Daily Mail: “The only thing you can say about Bukayo is that he’s been playing everything.

“And at one point, you’re going to hit a wall. And it’s going to be a bit too much, and it was maybe physically a bit too much tonight…

Despite our star boy’s potentially being sidelined, the Frenchman believes we have what it takes to beat Manchester City this Saturday.

“Obviously he’s going to be missed; how long it’s going to be, I don’t know, but we need to find a way to beat City because we haven’t done that for a very long time in the league,” added Henry.

It was disappointing to end our unbeaten streak in all competitions, but we can go on. Lens will be visiting the Emirates, and we will show them who’s in charge. We are still unbeaten in the league, and we really can’t afford to lose to Man City either, or the fans will go into double meltdown!

Jack Anderson

