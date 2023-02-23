Henry gives the perfect response after being asked if he would play for Tottenham

Thierry Henry must be tired of answering questions about Tottenham, but the Frenchman is not tired of giving the same negative response.

As an Arsenal legend, he loved to face Tottenham and scored several goals against them, some that were stunners, which means he is a player the Lilywhites would probably have dreamed of having.

But Henry cannot think about ever having played for Arsenal’s London rivals. While recently on CBS Sports‘ punditry duty, Kate Abdo asked him “Could you have ever played for Spurs?”

Henry was disgusted and responded: “Oh, please,” adding: “Hey, I’m leaving,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abdo knows Henry dislikes Spurs and the only thing he loves about them is seeing them lose, but she wanted to push and get a reaction from the Frenchman.

Arsenal fans would be delighted by how he reacted, even though that was never in doubt, as he remains one of the best men we ever signed.

The former striker is struggling to be successful as a manager, but it is just a matter of time before that happens.

For now, he probably should keep studying successful bosses and continue to work with some who can accommodate him before another opportunity comes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Our Irish friends from the Arsenal Supporters Club DublinArsenal have made another podcast discussing our superb comeback against Aston Villa- It’s a great listen!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids