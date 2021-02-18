Henry in line to get his first England managerial job

Arsenal record goalscorer, Thierry Henry could return to England as a manager after attracting the attention of Bournemouth.

The Cherries have spent the last two weeks looking for a new manager after they fired Jason Tindall.

Jonathan Woodgate has been managing the team temporarily, but they are keen to name a permanent replacement soon.

Sun Sports has linked Henry alongside the likes of Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard with the job.

The former Gunners’ star has been the manager of Club de Foot Montreal since 2019 after starting his managerial career as the assistant head coach of Belgium under Roberto Martinez.

Monaco made him their manager in 2018, but he lasted just 20 matches after failing to turn around the club’s fortunes.

He hasn’t fared so much better in the MLS as his team has won just 31% of their matches under him.

Reports linked Henry with the Arsenal job before they handed it to Mikel Arteta and his current CV doesn’t make him a good fit for the role.

A return to England with the Cherries might see him achieve some success in management and put him in the frame for the Arsenal job in the future.