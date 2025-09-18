Henry insists Arsenal must win a trophy this season after summer splurge

Thierry Henry has emphasised that Arsenal must secure silverware this season, stressing that the club’s strengthened squad now demands success. His comments came in the wake of the Gunners’ opening Champions League victory against Athletic Club, a fixture in which Mikel Arteta’s side overcame a resilient Spanish opponent to claim the three points.

According to the Metro, Henry highlighted the depth and quality of the squad, stating, “Some team can give them a good run for the starting eleven, but if you look at the team itself, it’s almost two teams. When you see who is on the bench tonight and you’re still missing [Martin] Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus… when you look at that the team is well-equipped to play in all competitions. But now let’s all be honest, it’s a must this year to win something. It’s a must, you can’t hide.”

Arsenal’s Strength and Expectations

Henry’s remarks underline the level of expectation surrounding the club this season. Arsenal have made significant investments to strengthen their squad, resulting in one of the most competitive and well-rounded teams in the Premier League. The depth available to Arteta allows the club to rotate without compromising quality, a factor that positions them strongly across all competitions.

The Gunners’ improved squad has not gone unnoticed. Fans, pundits, and neutral observers alike recognise that Arsenal now possess the resources and talent to compete for trophies on multiple fronts. Henry’s insistence on winning is reflective of this widespread sentiment, acknowledging that the current team has the capability and indeed the obligation to deliver silverware.

A Season of Opportunity

With a strong squad and clear ambition, Arsenal enter the campaign with high expectations. Having invested significantly in both established stars and emerging talent, they are regarded as one of the favourites to win both domestic and European honours. The challenge now lies in converting potential into tangible success, and the message from Henry is clear: this season is a must win.

Arsenal’s start to the Champions League demonstrates their readiness to compete at the highest level, but sustaining this momentum and securing a trophy will be the true measure of their progress under Arteta. The club, its supporters, and football observers will be watching closely as the season unfolds.

