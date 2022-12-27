Henry insists Saka must stop being nice and become a killer on the field

Bukayo Saka has emerged as arguably the best attacker at Arsenal this season as the Gunners sit comfortably atop the Premier League table.

The youngster was superb for England at the World Cup and scored Arsenal’s first goal in their 3-1 win against West Ham yesterday.

He has added a killer instinct to his game that was previously missing, making him one of the players to watch.

Gunners legend Thierry Henry, spoke to him after the game and said afterwards via The Daily Mail:

‘This is something I want to point out, he used the word disappointment, he understands how important it is to win battles, how important it is for him to turn into a killer threat and a player that is not nice.

‘That standard can’t be nice. When you pass that line is has to be you or the guy. It better be you and he understands that now,’

Saka has emerged as arguably one of the finest talents in the land, and we are blessed to have him in our squad.

The youngster will keep getting better, and when he starts scoring goals more often, he will become even more unstoppable.

At 21, he has already achieved so much and if we win the league, he will have been a superb contributor.

