Henry Issues Caution to Ødegaard as Eze Shines in Number Ten Role

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has sent Martin Ødegaard a warning concerning his place in the starting eleven. The Norwegian has been out for nearly six weeks with a knee injury, but he is nearing a return to full fitness. Eberechi Eze replaced him in the number ten role since his injury and has admirably filled in for the skipper. Eze’s latest exploit was an incredible individual display in the north London derby, a performance Ødegaard witnessed first hand on the sidelines. Everything he did was laced with quality throughout the encounter, a game that saw him net a historic hat trick. He became the twenty third Arsenal player to net a league treble and only the fourth player to do so against our bitter rivals in history.

Henry Warns Ødegaard After Eze’s Statement Display

Thierry Henry was left impressed by his display, issuing a warning to the club captain in the process. The legendary Arsenal forward was picked up via the Evening Standard suggesting that the Norwegian may not be a guaranteed starter anymore due to Eze’s form. “By the way if I was Martin Odegaard. I said it, this guy is a ten for me, he is not a winger, he is a ten. He needs to be in the middle of the park. He showed it tonight so that is what you want, healthy competition that is what you want.”

A move back to the left flank would be the obvious solution to fit them both into the starting line up. Whether it is the position to get the best out of Eze is another issue entirely, but I just think Martin Ødegaard will get the shirt if he is fit to play. Nevertheless, it is a win win scenario for Arsenal, another flex of their incredible strength in depth.

Ødegaard Nears Return Ahead Of Crucial Winter Run

Martin Ødegaard is nearing a return from injury and it will no doubt come as a timely boost. The winter schedule could make or break our season and having key names back will only help our cause. Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli returned against Spurs, while the aforementioned Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres are not far behind now.

Back to Thierry Henry’s comments, is Martin Ødegaard’s place in the line up seriously under threat?

