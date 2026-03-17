Henry names the most important trophy that Arsenal needs to win

Arsenal remain firmly in contention to win the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season, a situation that has fuelled growing belief among supporters that a historic quadruple could be achieved. The Gunners have not secured a major honour since the summer of 2020, when they lifted the FA Cup, and there would be significant disappointment if they were to lose their grip on the league title at this stage.
They continue their Champions League campaign with a fixture against Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates tonight, and former striker Thierry Henry has emphasised that domestic success should remain the club’s primary focus.
Focus on the Premier League Title
As reported by the Metro, Henry said: “For me it’s winning the league. I know we have a game at the weekend and a final is a final. But if we win the league it’s a massive statement to what we can do after.
“Keep that core and build on it. Again, I went a bit too far with that one. Just win the league if you can.”
His comments underline the importance of ending Arsenal’s long wait for league success. It has been 22 years since the club last lifted the Premier League trophy, and supporters are eager to see that drought come to an end.
Title Race Still Wide Open
Arsenal currently hold an advantage in the league standings and is in a strong position to claim the title if they maintain consistent results while Manchester City continue to falter. However, the season is far from concluded, and there remains ample time for the situation to change.
Maintaining focus will be essential if Arsenal are to capitalise on their position. The demands of competing on multiple fronts could test the squad’s depth and resilience, making it crucial for the team to manage both performance levels and pressure effectively.
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The media (inc JustArsenal). say that wr can ein the Quadruple and then somehow say fans are believing it
No fan is expecting us to win the quadruple. We really just want to to win the Premier League after 22 years. If we win Carabao and / or the FA as well that’s a bonus. But as a top team we need to have a PL title win
Champions league. Far tougher as 4-5 teams as good as us who can win if not more.
So less of this nonsense and let’s focus game by game
COYG
Quadruple is completely out of the question as far as I and most other fans are concerned and the PL and/or the CL must be the aim, with FA Cup and then League cup lesser options. Any of these is of course dependent on so many factors but as for the so called super computer, forget that as it changes week by week, rename it the stupid computer!
Henry is right, everything else is a bonus. The league tells you, you are the best that season.
Although we would all like to see us win the quadruple, there’s a reason it’s never been done. And that’s because one it’s hard obviously, and second you need everything to go you’re way.
Look back when United completed their treble. They were a missed Bergkamp penalty from going out of the FA Cup. In the Champions League Final, Bayern Munich were leading 1-0 and then hit the woodwork to go 2-0 up. And we all saw what happened in the final minutes. And truth be told, United could probably look back at certain League games that could have ended their treble.
What we need to remember is, we’re now at the stage where in a one off game that is now knock out football any error can be fatal. In the Premier League you can make up for an error. At this time of the season, the chances to correct errors are getting less and less.
So all the hard work that Arsenal have put in, will count for nothing if they cant see said game through.
But as I said at the beginning, we all want to win the quadruple, but in reality that’s not going to happen. Or is it! 😂🤞👍