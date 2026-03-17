Henry names the most important trophy that Arsenal needs to win

Arsenal remain firmly in contention to win the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season, a situation that has fuelled growing belief among supporters that a historic quadruple could be achieved. The Gunners have not secured a major honour since the summer of 2020, when they lifted the FA Cup, and there would be significant disappointment if they were to lose their grip on the league title at this stage.

They continue their Champions League campaign with a fixture against Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates tonight, and former striker Thierry Henry has emphasised that domestic success should remain the club’s primary focus.

Focus on the Premier League Title

As reported by the Metro, Henry said: “For me it’s winning the league. I know we have a game at the weekend and a final is a final. But if we win the league it’s a massive statement to what we can do after.

“Keep that core and build on it. Again, I went a bit too far with that one. Just win the league if you can.”

His comments underline the importance of ending Arsenal’s long wait for league success. It has been 22 years since the club last lifted the Premier League trophy, and supporters are eager to see that drought come to an end.

Title Race Still Wide Open

Arsenal currently hold an advantage in the league standings and is in a strong position to claim the title if they maintain consistent results while Manchester City continue to falter. However, the season is far from concluded, and there remains ample time for the situation to change.

Maintaining focus will be essential if Arsenal are to capitalise on their position. The demands of competing on multiple fronts could test the squad’s depth and resilience, making it crucial for the team to manage both performance levels and pressure effectively.