Henry on Arsenal’s title bid, Spurs test and what comes next

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland has given critics something to cling to. What had looked like a dominant, confident title charge now suddenly appears open to questions, at least to those eager to find cracks in Arsenal’s armour.

Those questions only grew louder when Manchester City comfortably beat Liverpool. With the gap now four points, the narrative has shifted. Some believe Arsenal must be almost flawless to stop Pep Guardiola’s side from catching them.

Before the draw at the Stadium of Light, many were confidently backing Arsenal to win the league. Some still do, and club legend Thierry Henry is one of them.

Henry backs Arsenal for the title

Speaking ahead of the Chris Eubank Jr versus Conor Benn fight, Henry was asked who he believed would win the Premier League title. The question barely needed finishing before he answered.

As quoted by DAZN via X, he said:

“As a fan, I am going to have to go with Arsenal. What kind of question is this. I am going to have to go with Arsenal obviously, because I do think we look solid. A bit less against Sunderland the other day, but it is time for us. Hopefully it can happen.”

For Henry, the Sunderland wobble means nothing if Arsenal respond the right way. It is not about the slip, it is about the reaction.

Henry’s North London derby verdict

Henry also gave his thoughts on the upcoming North London derby when speaking to Sky Sports, via X. He acknowledged Tottenham’s impressive away form, saying:

“Tottenham have not lost away from home yet, so it is going to be an interesting one. I will be there.”

Spurs have certainly found a rhythm away from home, but history tells a different story at the Emirates. In 23 visits, they have lost 14 times, drawn seven and won only twice. It remains one of the grounds they struggle at the most.

Arsenal will need a strong performance. After Spurs, they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, followed by a difficult league trip to Chelsea. These matches could define the trajectory of the season.

How Arsenal navigate this run will tell us everything about their title credentials.

Looking forward to the north London derby on Sunday Gooners?

What’s your score prediction?

Daniel O

