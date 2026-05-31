Henry respects Gabriel for stepping up to take Arsenal’s last penalty

Thierry Henry has expressed his admiration for Gabriel despite the defender missing the decisive penalty in Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG.

The Brazilian centre-back has enjoyed an outstanding campaign and has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers throughout the season. His displays in Europe were particularly impressive, helping the Gunners reach the final while establishing himself as a key figure in the team’s defensive unit.

Gabriel once again produced a strong performance during the final and played an important role in Arsenal’s efforts to contain PSG. However, the match ultimately ended in heartbreak for the defender when he failed to convert Arsenal’s fifth penalty in the shootout, allowing the French side to secure the Champions League trophy.

Gabriel Shows Courage Under Pressure

Despite the miss, many observers have been reluctant to criticise Gabriel given the level of consistency he has demonstrated throughout the campaign. His contribution over the course of the season earned him significant trust from teammates, coaches, and supporters alike.

Taking a penalty in a major final is a responsibility that many players are unwilling to accept because of the immense pressure involved. The potential consequences of a miss can be severe, particularly on such a prominent stage where emotions run high, and expectations are enormous.

Gabriel chose to take that responsibility when his team needed him most. While the outcome did not go in Arsenal’s favour, his willingness to step forward has been widely recognised.

Henry Praises Defender’s Character

Henry was among those who praised the defender following the final, highlighting the courage required to take such an important penalty despite the risks involved.

Speaking as quoted by The Sun, he said:

“I always say when you go and take the penalty I will always have respect for you.

“I don’t know why he went, I don’t know how he arrived to be the fifth guy but he went.

“How he played all season and tonight was immense. But he missed it. But he didn’t hide.”

Although Gabriel will undoubtedly be disappointed by the miss, his performances throughout the season ensured he remained one of Arsenal’s most influential players and a central figure in their successful campaign.

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