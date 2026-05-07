Henry reveals private conversation with Arsenal star that shows his mindset

Thierry Henry has opened up about a private conversation he had with Bukayo Saka before the England international recovered from injury and returned to play a key role in Arsenal’s previous two matches.

The forward has scored in Arsenal’s last two fixtures as the Gunners continue their push to finish the campaign with both the Champions League and Premier League titles. Arsenal have performed strongly throughout the season, despite being unable to rely consistently on Saka because of the injury problems that have disrupted much of his campaign.

Saka’s fitness has become a major concern for Arsenal, with the attacker struggling with several physical issues as the season has progressed. His absence has highlighted just how important he is to the team and how much the club depends on his creativity and attacking quality in decisive moments.

Saka Determined to Return

While supporters waited for him to regain full fitness, Saka remained determined to make his comeback as quickly as possible. The winger was eager to return to action and made it clear to Henry that he felt compelled to help his team during a crucial stage of the season.

Henry explained how committed Saka was to returning, despite not being fully fit and continuing to struggle with an Achilles tendon problem. The Arsenal legend praised the player’s mentality and willingness to put himself on the line for the club during such an important period of the campaign.

Henry Praises Arsenal Star

The former Arsenal striker reflected on the criticism Saka has faced throughout the season and praised the attacker for continuing to perform despite his fitness struggles. As reported by Metro Sports, Henry said: “‘He’s been questioned all season. Can he be the guy? Is he not the guy? Is he the star boy? Is he not the star boy? Is he better than him or not better than him? Today he had to play with barely training. I know he’s suffering with his Achilles tendon.

‘He came back, I spoke to him and he came back and was like: “I’ve got to be on the pitch. I’ve got to be on the pitch against Fulham. I have to be. It’s do or die”.

‘So you have to give those guys a lot of credit. Sometimes we take it for granted. We all played through injuries. We all played with moments where you’re not 100 per cent and he had to do it, deliver it for Arsenal.’