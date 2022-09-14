Henry reveals what he forgot when the Arsenal team met the Queen

Thierry Henry has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and reveals an interesting story about forgetting the name of an Arsenal teammate when the team met the monarch because he was nervous.

Queen Elizabeth has just died at the ripe age of 96 and the tributes have continued to pour in from all over the world.

Arsenal is one of the few clubs that had the chance to meet the monarch in person.

Henry was tasked with introducing his teammates to her at the meeting at Buckingham Palace in 2007.

Henry, who was one of the best players in the world at the time, reveals he was so nervous he forgot a teammate’s name.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘I had the opportunity to meet the Queen and I was nervous, as hell.

‘I remember thinking “I am about to play a game or something”.

‘When you are at Buckingham Palace and you are meeting the Queen -I looked at Julio Baptista and forgot his name! I was like “who is that?”.

‘It was my duty to introduce everybody (as Arsenal captain). When you are nervous you want to go back into your own language? I don’t think that if I had spoken French it would have worked.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The queen was one of the most important people in the world and only a few individuals had the honour of ever meeting her.

So it is understandable that Henry was in shock because for some, meeting her could make just about anyone forget his teammate’s name.

