Henry reveals why it is harder for teams to stop Liverpool’s attack than Arsenal’s

Thierry Henry has expressed his disappointment with Arsenal’s performance after the team dropped more points in their Premier League draw against Everton this past weekend. The Gunners, who have been pushing for the league title, have struggled to pick up wins, losing four points in their last two matches.

Arsenal’s inability to secure victories at this critical stage of the season has cost them dearly, particularly as Liverpool—despite some recent struggles—continues to lead the table. If Arsenal had won these two matches, they could have taken significant steps toward closing the gap with the Reds. Instead, they now find themselves not only behind Liverpool but also trailing Chelsea, a team that has quietly emerged as a serious title contender.

This recent dip in form has left fans frustrated and worried about the club’s chances of maintaining their title challenge. Arsenal cannot afford to lose further ground, as dropping more points will inevitably see them fall further behind their rivals in a highly competitive title race.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been particularly critical of the team’s predictability in attack, pointing out their reliance on the same patterns of play. Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said:

“They’re very predictable. It is outstanding to score from set pieces. The last three goals in the league are from set-pieces. When you see Liverpool going forward, you see [Joe] Gomez, [Darwin] Nunez, [Diogo] Jota running. But with Saka, you know he’s going to play to [Martin] Odegaard.”

Henry’s comments highlight a growing concern that Arsenal lacks the unpredictability and fluidity that has made Liverpool’s attack so dangerous. While set-pieces have proven useful, the Gunners need more variety and creativity in their play to consistently win matches, especially against defensively resilient teams like Everton.

If Arsenal truly wants to challenge for the Premier League title, they must address these issues quickly. Their last two league games have been disappointing, and a turnaround in form is now essential to prevent this poor run from derailing their season. Time is running out, and the Gunners cannot afford to slip any further behind in the title race.

