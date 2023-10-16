Which Arsenal players are likely to leave us the January transfer window

As we are still in the middle of the boring international break, let’s find something interesting to discuss to keep us occupied. We may have observed in previous reports which positions and with which players Edu and Mikel Arteta ought to sign to bolster our squad during the winter transfer window. However, as we anticipate fresh signings, we may also be confronted with several players who are struggling for game time and wish to leave in the January transfer window. So, who is likely to explore their situation at the club and probably leave in the January transfer window?

Aaron Ramsdale

Raya is firmly establishing himself as Arteta’s No. 1. Rambo has only appeared in one of our last seven games, an EFL Cup victory over Brentford. He hasn’t played in the Champions League, which he helped us qualify for. When we beat PSV 4-0 and lost to Lens 2-1 in the Premier European competition, he was on the bench. He’s also not featured in crucial games such as Tottenham’s 2-2 North London derby tie and Manchester City’s 1-0 win. Some clubs may persuade the Englishman to join them during the winter transfer window, and he may do so if he feels he isn’t guaranteed enough game time. Playing consistently is vital for Ramsdale because it will help him compete for a starting spot for the Three Lions in the Euro 24 tournament in Germany.

Emile Smith-Rowe

Arteta hinted that he will slowly reintegrate him into his team until he reclaims a key role in his project. Our No. 10, on the other hand, may believe he should play more. If he doesn’t play as much as he feels he should between now and January, he may evaluate his options in the winter. Newcastle sees him as an ideal fit for their project. If Smith Rowe fails to prove his worth between now and the winter, I believe the club will consider selling him, given that he is in a last-chance saloon this season.

Jorginho

The Italian international’s contract will expire in the summer of 2024. Several clubs are interested in him, with Barcelona being one of them. Other than the La Liga giants, numerous Turkish clubs were interested in him throughout the summer, and who knows? They may return for him in January. He may choose to leave, and the club may choose to profit from his sale in the winter rather than losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Cedric Soares

Yes, the Portuguese fullback is still at the club. He returned from Fulham at the end of last season after finishing his six-month loan there. He was unfortunately unable to find a new home after that, considering it was obvious he wasn’t in Arteta’s plan. I believe it was a mistake for him to stay. Anyway, he could make a move to correct that during the winter transfer window.

Which other of our players do you believe will depart during the winter transfer window? And who among the ones mentioned above will you not want to see leave?

Jack Anderson

