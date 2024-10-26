Here are my three potential options to replace William Saliba against Liverpool.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba for Liverpool’s visit to North London on Sunday which has turned a pretty difficult game before the Bournemouth loss into a nightmarish one due to its combination with the injuries we’re already struggling with before his sending off.

His absence for the game would have been compounded by the injury to Calafiori in midweek because the Italian would have been a very able deputy in his absence, the Italian’s injury has limited Arteta’s options to choose from. The Spaniard hinted at his presser for the game that Timber might potentially be available for the Liverpool clash however it’s highly unlikely he starts given he’ll potentially just be back from injury.

Who’ll replace Saliba against the Reds is a question only Mikel Arteta will know the answer to, however gooners can do a bit of guess work from these three options below.

Jakub Kiwior; this is the pick that no one would have as their first choice and who’d blame them? The Polish international has been used sparingly this season, usually coming off the bench in the later stages of some games this season. Against PSG and Bournemouth, he came on earlier due to an injury and a red card respectively however his performance in the latter was nothing to write home about, he Looked nervy for most parts which eventually led to the second biggest error in that game which eventually led to Bournemouth’s second. He’ll have a chance to redeem himself against Liverpool if the Spaniard trusts him to partner Gabriel at the heart of the defence, he’s an option that we’ll likely see replace Saliba if Arteta opts not to shuffle the pack and start the next option below. Benjamin White: Such has been his impressive form at right-back for us that some gooners may have forgotten that we actually brought him in to be our right footed center half before the impressive form of William Saliba prompted his switch to the right. There’s no doubt that he can still fill the role against Liverpool which automatically makes him the most viable option of the two (him and Kiwior), if he’s to replace Saliba however it’ll come with some shuffling to do. Partey will most likely play at right-back if the Englishman plays at center back which will be okay given, we’ll have just enough in midfield to cope without the Ghanaian.

3. Both; Another option Mikel Arteta could utilize is starting the pair of Ben White and Jakub Kiwior in a back three. The Spaniard is a manager who doesn’t like experimenting too much in winnable games talk less of a game like this but this will remain an option nonetheless. This might be a bit too defensive, but it would be understandable given the threat that Liverpool will pose and our lack of sufficient defensive options. It may be an option but most gooners will agree that it’s not the best as it will warrant too much reshuffling from Arteta which might affect the balance of the squad. regardless of the negatives, however, it’ll remain an option, nonetheless.

Who is the most likely solution out of the three?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

