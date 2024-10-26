Here are my three potential options to replace William Saliba against Liverpool.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba for Liverpool’s visit to North London on Sunday which has turned a pretty difficult game before the Bournemouth loss into a nightmarish one due to its combination with the injuries we’re already struggling with before his sending off.
His absence for the game would have been compounded by the injury to Calafiori in midweek because the Italian would have been a very able deputy in his absence, the Italian’s injury has limited Arteta’s options to choose from. The Spaniard hinted at his presser for the game that Timber might potentially be available for the Liverpool clash however it’s highly unlikely he starts given he’ll potentially just be back from injury.
Who’ll replace Saliba against the Reds is a question only Mikel Arteta will know the answer to, however gooners can do a bit of guess work from these three options below.
- Jakub Kiwior; this is the pick that no one would have as their first choice and who’d blame them? The Polish international has been used sparingly this season, usually coming off the bench in the later stages of some games this season. Against PSG and Bournemouth, he came on earlier due to an injury and a red card respectively however his performance in the latter was nothing to write home about, he Looked nervy for most parts which eventually led to the second biggest error in that game which eventually led to Bournemouth’s second. He’ll have a chance to redeem himself against Liverpool if the Spaniard trusts him to partner Gabriel at the heart of the defence, he’s an option that we’ll likely see replace Saliba if Arteta opts not to shuffle the pack and start the next option below.
- Benjamin White: Such has been his impressive form at right-back for us that some gooners may have forgotten that we actually brought him in to be our right footed center half before the impressive form of William Saliba prompted his switch to the right. There’s no doubt that he can still fill the role against Liverpool which automatically makes him the most viable option of the two (him and Kiwior), if he’s to replace Saliba however it’ll come with some shuffling to do. Partey will most likely play at right-back if the Englishman plays at center back which will be okay given, we’ll have just enough in midfield to cope without the Ghanaian.
3. Both; Another option Mikel Arteta could utilize is starting the pair of Ben White and Jakub Kiwior in a back three. The Spaniard is a manager who doesn’t like experimenting too much in winnable games talk less of a game like this but this will remain an option nonetheless. This might be a bit too defensive, but it would be understandable given the threat that Liverpool will pose and our lack of sufficient defensive options. It may be an option but most gooners will agree that it’s not the best as it will warrant too much reshuffling from Arteta which might affect the balance of the squad. regardless of the negatives, however, it’ll remain an option, nonetheless.
Who is the most likely solution out of the three?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Saliba missing is a blow, but arguably Calafiori missing too is a bigger blow – think Zinc vs Salah
Timber and Tomy out too – it is the timing of Saliba suspension and it being Liverpool that makes this so precarious
as for a back three, I just don’t think we have enough available players for the ‘wing backs’, if that is even an appropriate description
Arteta is inventive in his tactics, but not radical in selections and formations, another reason I think Arteta will stick with the ‘system’ of back four
it is the left back vacancy due to Calafiori injury that I think is the complication here (refer above), if Calafiori fit then Kiwior straight swap makes sense, or even Partey right back to allow White to step central – but for me Zinc on the left is suicide so may require Kiwior on the left
if Arteta has been reluctant to start Nwaneri even against lesser opposition, it seems unlikely Skeely first start is Liverpool in such high pressure situation
so perhaps we might see
Partey —– White —– Gabriel —– Kiwior
just no Zinc please Mikel!
I think you are overating Calafiori if I’m being honest. I haven’t seen anything from him defensively that puts him above Tomi or Timber at left back. I’m actually thinking he gets nowhere near the starting 11 if everyone is fit. To slow and too wild. Even the injury he sustained was because he refused to play the ball when a simple pass was on.
@Arsenal1886 Spot on👌
And rightly said if Arteta didn’t start Nwaneri & Miles Skelly against Leciester and Bounmout I don’t see him a chance with them against Liverpool.
I wish Arteta could try Zichencho in Odegard’s role if he is fit. Zinny is is a play maker with good pass at his fit. My only concern is that he is fragile and not combertive but surely has experience.
In this instance I will play Rice for Saliba and will retain a choice for a strong midfield .
Correct! and Rice could also play in a back 3 or C B pairing. Rice and Gabriel would be a logical solution. But White is a natural CB.
White is a natural Center Back he seem the best option we have. Pathey has played right full back before so he can slot in easily while Kiwior would do a better job at left full back than Zichenko. If Rice returns to No6 Merino can play No8 we should be fine in midfield. Zichenko/Nwaneri can be tried in Odegard’s role, Trossard last two games hasn’t cought it imo.
All these remains permutations Arteta is unpredictable in his selection I hope he gets it right against Liverpool, his last against Bounmout was a shambolic display.
We seems to forgot Ben White was doing an excellent job at right center back, before Saliba made it his own.