Here are some interesting stats to know as Arsenal faces Wolves

Arsenal will be facing Wolves in the Premier League later today hoping to get back to winning ways after dropping points recently against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Wolves will represent a tough game for Mikel Arteta’s side, but it is a game that they have to try to win.

A loss would keep the Gunners in the bottom half of the Premier League, which is not a position to be in if you want to finish in the top four.

Ahead of the match, Arsenal has posted some interesting stats on their website.

We have also taken some stats from Flashscore.

Arsenal has the joint second-best defence in the league this season, but their attack has failed to score from open play in five Premier League games.

If Arsenal loses today without scoring, that would be the first time they have lost three consecutive home games without scoring a goal since 1908.

Arsenal has lost only one of their last 19 league games against Wolves, winning 13 of them.

Wolves have lost on their last two visits to London. The Midlands side has also not won any of their last 9 away league games against Arsenal.