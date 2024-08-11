The reasons why Riccardo Califiori may have to be patient before becoming an Arsenal regular

THREE REASONS WHY RICCARDO CALAFIORI MIGHT HAVE TO BE PATIENT.

Riccardo Calafiori has been the only major incoming we’ve seen this transfer window, coming off the back of a successful Euro campaign individually, the Italian international will be hoping to carry on that rich vein of form into an Arsenal shirt. His profile and all rounded nature means he will offer something different whether deployed as a leftback or Central defender Nevertheless patience will be needed from all parties before we can get to see the best of of him consistently. Many Factors can contribute to this but today I’ll be talking about three.

COMPETITION FOR PLACES AT LEFTBACK:

One place where Arsenal have continued to strengthen over the past few years has been the backline, the left back slot in particular, and competition for places will naturally come along with it, this is a very good thing though given the amount of top level matches we’ll be playing next season. This might unfortunately mean that Calafiori will not be one of the first names on the teamsheet, the particular area he favours is already stacked, we have the likes of Jurrien Timber, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu, Kiwior (if he stays) and the young Lewis Skelly all vying for a starting berth with him, so therefore he might have to earn it or wait.

ADAPTABILITY:

With all due respect to the Italian top division, it is in by no means comparable to the harsh demands of the premier league. From getting used to new surroundings and culture to getting used to the best league in the world, adapting from making these changes might take him a little while, therefore he might not be favored to start games. This might actually not be the case however given how good he speaks English for an Italian, and also he has actually visited the Emirates in the past so it might go well.

ARSENAL’S DEFENSIVE PARTNERSHIP:

It’s no secret that Arsenal’s central defensive partnership has been one of the keys we’ve used to keep challenging for the title, so therefore breaking up that partnership without being forced by injuries would make no sense to Mikel Arteta. Calafiori played the majority of last season as the left centerback for Bologna and given the importance of Gabriel Magalhães to the team I don’t think he’ll be starting over him just yet, but who knows what might be going through the head of the boss.

Or do you think Arteta will throw him in at the deep end against Wolves?

