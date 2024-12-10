“Here, football is everything” Emily Fox is loving her 1st year in the WSL with Arsenal Women

After picking up Arsenal Women’s November Player of the Month award, Emily Fox sat down for a chill chat with the BBC, about her first year at the Emirates Stadium. Fox, formerly with the North Carolina Courage, transitioned to the WSL, leaving the United States NWSL in January, to establish herself as an Arsenal Women star.

🥁 Introducing our Player of the Month for November… 🥇 Emily Fox 👏 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 4, 2024

Emily joined and immediately made waves down our Gunner women’s right wing. While she didn’t boost their league finish—Arsenal wrapped up the 2023-24 season in third place like they did the season before—she definitely shined in the Continental Cup, playing a key role in the win over Chelsea in that final.

Fox tells the BBC that when she joined Arsenal, she immediately felt at home, and the move to North London was just what she needed for a fresh start and a chance to push herself.

Before she joined Arsenal, Fox watched the Gunners’ 4-1 victory against Chelsea at a packed Emirates Stadium. That experience impressed her so much that she believes playing at the Emirates was one of the best aspects of her decision to move to Arsenal, with Emily saying:

“I had gone through all the behind-the-scenes things and I think just watching the team play, experiencing the Emirates, the crowd, how passionate everyone was for women’s football and how amazing they all played.”

“Here, football is everything,” she said. “Everything is about football and the culture is all about football.

“The first time I went to the Emirates watching it and then the first time I played in it, it is so surreal. Especially when my parents came and watched me.

“They didn’t grow up playing football so it is more of a pinch-me moment when you have your family come and you are in these amazing stadiums having chants, having sold-out crowds.

“That is when I realised this is pretty amazing and such a unique experience.”

The 26-year-old’s performance at Arsenal has been very impressive. She has totally shined in red and white, really exemplifying that Tony Adams quote: “Play for the badge on the front of the shirt and they’ll remember the name on the back.”

Arsenal Women have kicked December off well with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa Women at the weekend, securing 3rd place in the WSL. With the win over Villa, Arsenal have completely turned around their league campaign following their poor start of the season that saw Jonas Eidevall resign.

What do you think of our Foxy, Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….