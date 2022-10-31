Here is break down of how Arsenal has reached the magic 300 Emirates win

Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend was their 300th victory at the Emirates since they moved to the ground in 2006.

Arsenal left Highbury for the ultra-modern home in 2006 and has since played hundreds of games in domestic and European competitions at the ground.

They haven’t won the Premier League title since they moved there. However, they have secured some memorable wins against the very best sides.

The club has now broken down how they have secured the magic 300 Emirates wins.

Their website reveals that the 2-1 win against Dynamo Zagreb in a Champions League qualifier in 2006 was the first win there.

The 100th win came in another UCL qualifying game against Udinese, five years after the first win.

The 2017 win against Lincoln City in an FA Cup was the 200th win at the ground before last weekend’s victory.

Mikel Arteta’s men will hope to earn more home victories and make the ground one of the hardest places to visit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Emirates has been an important part of our history and it is a thing of pride that we have secured 300 wins on the ground since we moved there.

More wins will come and we have looked unbeatable at home this term, which might be the start of a long home unbeaten run.