Here is how much Arsenal made from finishing the season fifth

Arsenal missed out on less than £1m in prize money from finishing outside the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Gunners had been hopeful of making a return to the Champions League and had a top-four ticket in their hands weeks before the season ended.

However, they faltered and Tottenham took full advantage to return to the UCL instead ahead of their north London rivals.

The prize money each club made for finishing in every position has now been revealed.

TalkSport claims Mikel Arteta’s side made £151.6m from finishing 5th on the league table.

Chelsea made £151.7m for finishing third, less than the £152.1m, Tottenham made, despite ending the campaign below the Blues.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The prize money might be similar, but we missed out on more revenue by finishing in a Europa League place instead of the UCL.

We can get better and if the club goes on with its plan to bolster Arteta’s squad, we might end the next campaign with a return to the Champions League.

Our players need to rest and return for preseason much better than they have been in much of this just-concluded season.

