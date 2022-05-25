Here is how much Arsenal made from finishing the season fifth

Arsenal missed out on less than £1m in prize money from finishing outside the Premier League’s top four this season.
The Gunners had been hopeful of making a return to the Champions League and had a top-four ticket in their hands weeks before the season ended.
However, they faltered and Tottenham took full advantage to return to the UCL instead ahead of their north London rivals.
The prize money each club made for finishing in every position has now been revealed.
TalkSport claims Mikel Arteta’s side made £151.6m from finishing 5th on the league table.
Chelsea made £151.7m for finishing third, less than the £152.1m, Tottenham made, despite ending the campaign below the Blues.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The prize money might be similar, but we missed out on more revenue by finishing in a Europa League place instead of the UCL.
We can get better and if the club goes on with its plan to bolster Arteta’s squad, we might end the next campaign with a return to the Champions League.
Our players need to rest and return for preseason much better than they have been in much of this just-concluded season.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Very simplistic and blinkered article. It forgot to mention the loss of between 35 and 120 mil depending how far we go in the CL and the fact we have had to change our targets because of. We had two lists of targets, one for CL qualification and one for Europa. We have lost many millions and the ability to sign the top players. We are shopping at Lidl instead of Waitrose.
Plus it looks like Nketiah, Elnenny and Cedric are all getting a new contract because we dont have the wonga to replace them now.
Pathetic ambition if that is true.
Trust the process tho
We are just not smart in the transfer market. Could have signed Kamara for free from Marseille who would’ve been a massive upgrade on elneny and decent DM and even if it didn’t work out we could’ve sold him for profit