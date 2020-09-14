Here is how much Arsenal wants to spend to replace Martinez

Sun Sports claims that Arsenal is prepared to pay as much as £10 million to sign David Raya from Brentford.

Raya has emerged as the club’s goalkeeping target to replace the outgoing Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez is on the verge of joining Aston Villa after he decided against remaining the second choice at Arsenal.

The Villans have reportedly had a bid of £20 million for him accepted by the Gunners and his announcement as the latest signing by the Midlands side is imminent.

Raya has been one of Brentford’s best players and his fine performances between the sticks last season helped them reach the final of the Championship Playoffs.

After missing out on promotion to Fulham, they expect to lose some of their key players and Raya might be heading to the Emirates.

The report adds that the goalie, who turns 25 tomorrow, is also keen to make the move because he wants to test himself in the Premier League.

His arrival will make it easier for Arsenal to allow Martinez to complete his move to the Midlands, and Brentford has already identified a replacement for him.

It adds that the Bees will move for Dillon Philips of Charlton when he eventually moves to Arsenal.