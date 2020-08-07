Here is how much of a pay cut Willian is taking to join Arsenal

Willian is reportedly close to agreeing a three-year £100,000 per week deal to join Arsenal after failing to agree on a new deal with Chelsea, according to Mail Online.

The Brazilian has been in talks with the Blues for a long time, but there was no breakthrough because he is insistent on a three-year deal and the club wants to offer a two-year deal.

He will now join Mikel Arteta’s side who have agreed to his contract duration demands, but he will be taking a pay cut to his current wages.

The Brazilian will join the Gunners for £100,000 per week, however, he was on £120,000 per week at Chelsea and had he renewed those terms he will have been earning £6.2m per annum which will have earned him 12.4m for the two years.

However, he will now settle for a £1m pay cut per annum after agreeing a lesser weekly wage with Arsenal.

However, because he is signing up for three years, he will make £15.6m overall from his time with the Gunners and that might be a smarter move for him.

The Brazilian will be 32 soon which means that he will be 35 when his Arsenal deal ends and the Gunners will hope that they can get some good performances from him.