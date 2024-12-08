Here is my Arsenal line-up and score prediction against Fulham today – What’s your’s?

Arsenal v Fulham; predicted lineups and score.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this afternoon with a very tricky clash with Fulham. The London based side has been a thorn in our side in the past few campaigns, especially the last where they took a total of 5 points from us over our two meetings. Those dropped points were proven to be vital come the end of the campaign due to us missing out on the League by just two points.

Today will provide another opportunity, not just to get revenge, but to also make up further ground in the title race. Liverpool’s postponed fixture will mean that we have the opportunity to cut the gap to four points, giving us a huge psychological boost in the process.

For the game itself, Arteta wasn’t too keen to give much away in the way of team news in his pre match presser on Friday. With that said however, we can have a guess of what the starting lineup might look like this afternoon, he has always been consistent with the starting eleven, making little to no changes throughout his Arsenal career, so we might have a good guess, Here’s mine:

David Raya

Jurrien Timber

William Saliba

Gabriel Magalhães

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard

Bukayo Saka

Kai Havertz

Leandro Trossard.

The biggest call might be who to start on the left-wing, Martinelli was trusted in midweek so we might see Trossard coming back in. Apart from that, calls on the injured Gabriel and Calafiori might be left late, but I think the former might make it just in time

With our incredible confidence and matching form, I think we will carry on scoring and happily win 3-1. So what’s your predictions?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

