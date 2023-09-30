Here is my Arsenal Starting XI to face Bournemouth – What’s yours?

My predicted line up vs Bournemouth
Arsenal will be traveling down to the South Coast to face off against Bournemouth this afternoon. With a lot of questions surrounding injuries to the squad and who may or may not play, here’s how I expect us to line up against Bournemouth.
For me, David Raya starts. Although Ramsdale had a great performance mid-week against Brentford, I still think Arteta has chosen his number one. With Raya being out of contention to play against Brentford, Arteta’s mind was made up for him, but after the way Raya has performed so far and the different style he brings to Arteta’s system, I expect him to be starting.
In defence I’d stick with the same backline we brought out to face Tottenham, with Zinchenko at left back, playing that inverted role into the midfield and Ben White at right back, he’s looked pretty solid there this season. There are some question marks around the fitness of Gabirel Saliba and with our game against Manchester City coming up, I wouldn’t risk him and would bring in the more than capable Tomiyasu with Gabriel beside him.
In the midfield I’d go for Jorginho, although apparently Declan Rice has travelled with the squad, after coming off against Tottenham with a reported back problem I wouldn’t be risking him with such important games to come, we might see him get some minutes in the second half though.
Havertz on the left, looking solid against Brentford, I think he deserves the minutes, and we desperately need him to start gelling.
And of course, captain Odegaard is again a no-brainer, he is the key to a lot of our creativeness and of course a leader.
In attack I’d like to see Jesus up front as I think that’s his best position for Arsenal and play’s his best down the middle, but with injuries plaguing the squad and Saka’s availability being a question mark, I expect to see Nketiah up front with Jesus on the right. Reiss Nelson starts on the left wing for me, with Martinelli and Trossard being ruled out of the game, Nelson looks to be the best option.
Every Premier league game has turned into a must-win for Arsenal if they want to keep up and challenge for the title again this season, and with plenty of injures being reported, it will be interesting to see who starts this afternoon.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Just to correct the part about Raya being out of contention for the Brentford game, he wasn’t, he is allowed to play under the rules of the competition with written agreement from his club, which Arsenal had. Anyway i agree with most of the suggested team except I think we could see ESR play instead of Havertz. COYG.
You wouldn’t risk Declan Rice because important games are coming up?
If we lose today and City win, they are seven points clear of us.
Every league game is as important as the City game.
I totally agree with you, Daisy Mae
In the last game Nketiah wasn’t effective on the wing. Since Jesus has played on the wings when in MCity I would prefer him on the right wing with Nketiah upfront. Jesus dribbling skills would make him dagerkous like BSaka on the wings
I didn’t read Daisy Mae’s last paragraphs
I’d prefer Jesus in the CF position and Cozier-Duberry on the right wing, because of Cozier-Duberry’s ability to cut inside
Smith Rowe has to start this afternoon ahead of the big German.
With one eye firmly on the clash next week against the champion coming up, the Englishman could be the perfect Trump card on the table.
In the 2021 – 2022 campaign when the gaffer job was on the line, it was here the powerful performance of Smith Rowe and Saka that rescued the Spaniard career.
————————Raya
—–White –‘ Saliba—- Magalhaes ‘-Kiwor-
———–Eleny —— Rowe
——-Jesus ——–‘Odegaard—–Nelson
——————-‘Eddie
This I will go with too.
Arteta will most like go with his beloved Goeginho-Havertz midfield of three including Odegaard.
Arsenal players were tied when they played spurs after their last mid week euro game. //It would make sence to have most of the players that will face City next week playing today and then rest them and have the make shift team fringe players playing tuesday. //The reason i am saying this is that the players were tried when they played spurs after their mid week euro game. //So lessons should have been learned that the midweek euro games takes the gas out of players for the weekend games.
Ramsdale
Ben Tommy Gabriel Kiwior
Jorginho Elneny
Saka Odegaard Nelson
G.Jesus
I have raised concerns about Saka and Rice. That they should be rested in some games to avoid injuries. Kay players. Arteta should utilize his squad more. He should trust him he likes of ESR, Reis Nelson, Jorginho to start some games.
3 points is all that matters.
Out Front players have not been clinical enough in recent games.
Hoping for an improvement.
Arteta simply can’t risk long term injury playing Rice, Saka, Trossard, & Martinelli.
He has to trust some backup players, FFS he CHOSE to keep Nketiah, Nelson, brought in Vieira, and ESR has earned game time. Isn’t that what Arteta constantly says, earning time on the pitch?
Arteta has to play some backups, and he will have to show his genius by getting a tune out of the backups and his tactics.
I don’t buy injury excuses for this match. These are Arteta’s players he wanted to retain at the club. They need to show why they deserve to be at Arsenal, and Arteta needs to show he can win with them.