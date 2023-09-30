Here is my Arsenal Starting XI to face Bournemouth – What’s yours?

My predicted line up vs Bournemouth

Arsenal will be traveling down to the South Coast to face off against Bournemouth this afternoon. With a lot of questions surrounding injuries to the squad and who may or may not play, here’s how I expect us to line up against Bournemouth.

For me, David Raya starts. Although Ramsdale had a great performance mid-week against Brentford, I still think Arteta has chosen his number one. With Raya being out of contention to play against Brentford, Arteta’s mind was made up for him, but after the way Raya has performed so far and the different style he brings to Arteta’s system, I expect him to be starting.

In defence I’d stick with the same backline we brought out to face Tottenham, with Zinchenko at left back, playing that inverted role into the midfield and Ben White at right back, he’s looked pretty solid there this season. There are some question marks around the fitness of Gabirel Saliba and with our game against Manchester City coming up, I wouldn’t risk him and would bring in the more than capable Tomiyasu with Gabriel beside him.

In the midfield I’d go for Jorginho, although apparently Declan Rice has travelled with the squad, after coming off against Tottenham with a reported back problem I wouldn’t be risking him with such important games to come, we might see him get some minutes in the second half though.

Havertz on the left, looking solid against Brentford, I think he deserves the minutes, and we desperately need him to start gelling.

And of course, captain Odegaard is again a no-brainer, he is the key to a lot of our creativeness and of course a leader.

In attack I’d like to see Jesus up front as I think that’s his best position for Arsenal and play’s his best down the middle, but with injuries plaguing the squad and Saka’s availability being a question mark, I expect to see Nketiah up front with Jesus on the right. Reiss Nelson starts on the left wing for me, with Martinelli and Trossard being ruled out of the game, Nelson looks to be the best option.

Every Premier league game has turned into a must-win for Arsenal if they want to keep up and challenge for the title again this season, and with plenty of injures being reported, it will be interesting to see who starts this afternoon.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

