Here is my Arsenal team for our opener against Forest – What’s yours?

As Arsenal gear up to kick off their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest under the guidance of Steve Cooper, Mikel Arteta faces the task of setting the stage for a promising season opener at the Emirates Stadium. The match serves as a crucial opportunity for the Gunners to establish their championship ambitions right from the start.

The impending arrival of David Raya adds a layer of anticipation to the team’s performance, potentially elevating the squad’s overall quality and providing Arteta with newfound options.

Nevertheless, the manager must exercise caution, considering the fitness levels of his players and ensuring that only those in peak condition are selected for the starting lineup.

In light of these factors, here is the projected lineup for Arsenal’s encounter with Nottingham Forest:

Goalkeeper:

Ramsdale

Defenders:

White

Saliba

Gabriel

Timber

Midfielders:

Partey

Havertz

Forwards:

Saka

Odegaard

Martinelli

Striker:

Nketiah

The arrival of Raya may reshape the goalkeeping hierarchy in the long run, Ramsdale’s standout performance in the Community Shield clash against Manchester City solidifies his position as the immediate choice in the season opener.

Defense-wise, the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko’s significant pre-season involvement suggests he may not feature at the start.

Instead, the versatile Jurrien Timber could seamlessly step into the role, complementing the steadfast partnership of Saliba and Gabriel, and ensuring the defensive line remains resilient. While there is no reason why White should be benched after a solid pre-season.

In the midfield, Partey’s exceptional pre-season form makes him a prime candidate, with his commanding presence likely to play a pivotal role in Arteta’s strategy. Havertz’s adaptability demonstrated against Man City could find its true potential in a number 8 position, where his creativity and movement can flourish.

Whereas, the attacking trio of Odegaard, Saka, and Martinelli encapsulates a blend of creativity, pace, and goal-scoring prowess. Their synergy and shared experience from the previous season make them a formidable force that could propel Arsenal’s attack to greater heights.

While Nketiah’s inclusion may raise eyebrows, his recent performances and contributions showcase his ability to deliver when called upon. His outing in the Emirates Cup against Monaco underscored his reliability and showcased his adaptability within the team structure.

Notable mentions extend to Leandro Trossard, who has impressed in pre-season and remains a viable alternative in Arteta’s strategic choices, potentially offering tactical flexibility and enhancing the squad’s depth. I won’t be surprised to see him in place of either Havertz in midfield or Nketiah in attack.

As the season opener approaches, Arteta’s lineup selection reflects a balanced amalgamation of experience, emerging talent, and tactical acumen. The underlying anticipation for a successful start to the new era at Arsenal is palpable, promising an exciting season ahead.