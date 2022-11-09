Here is my Arsenal team to face Brighton – What is yours?

So, it’s that time of the year where I write on why we should be taking the League Cup seriously.

A lot of football fans, no matter what the team you support, often feel the same.

We have 4 chances of silverware (others have less), nothing is better than a day out at Wembley, and watching your team lift a trophy is a moment that lives forever.

Yet Prem clubs continue to play weakened sides in the competition.

If there was ever a year where that might continue it might be a campaign where a World Cup is bang in the middle, thus managers seeing this as a week to give key talent a rare week off.

Given his League position at the time, Mikel Arteta has in fact previously viewed the EFL Cup as a chance to rescue his season, rotating his squad in the early rounds but taking it more serious once realising that it was his best chance of success.

Currently top of the division and with a hectic schedule he might not prioritise the League Cup this time, which makes Brighton dangerous opponents.

The Seagulls are one of those clubs who should be taking this cup seriously. In midtable they are not getting relegated nor are they finishing in the top 6. So why not chase a winner’s medal?

Make no mistake, if you’re a topflight side and you give this cup respect, you have a chance of lifting it because so many don’t.

Our manager keeps asking the Gunners to be ‘humble’.

Being ‘humble’ is realising we are not good enough to be putting our nose up to any trophy.

Yes, we are top of the Prem but guess what?

After 14 League fixtures last season top of the table was ……Chelsea!!!!

They ended up nowhere near being title contenders.

At the same time, Newcastle were bottom with zero wins.

My point being there’s a lot of football to be played still.

Top 4 and any trophy would be progress, so let’s put out a strong enough side to get through to the next round.

Equally if there are wholesale changes, I want to see our squad players seize the opportunity and make the moment count.

Here is my team choice…..

Turner

Cedric Tomiyasu, Holding, Tierney

Xhaka.., Lokonga

Cedric.. Vieira.. Marquinhos

Eddie Nketiah

Should that team be good enough to get past Brighton?

Dan

