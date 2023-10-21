Here is my Arsenal team to face Chelsea – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs Chelsea by Daisy

Arsenal are back from the international break and ready to get back to some Premier League action as we look to face off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line up.

In goal, David Raya keeps his spot for me, although he looked a little shaky against Manchester City, which to be honest, could be expected in such a big game, I still think he just edges past Ramsdale on ability and brings a lot of calmness to the backline. Working well and reading his defenders perfectly, he takes off some added pressure by holding the ball up with his feet, something you don’t really see Ramsdale do a lot, and although Chelsea have been struggling the past year, they still have dangers in attack.

In defence, I’d stick with the same back four that has kept us strong so far, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba and White. Saliba was left out of international duty with France because of a reported ongoing problem with his toe, so we could possibly see the likes on Tomiyasu come in if Saliba isn’t feeling up to it. Zinchenko must start for me, he brings a lot to a game, not only in defence but in midfield too. White may have a hard day up against the likes of Mudryk but White has really grown into the right-back role and made it his own and should be able to handle it.

In midfield, I’d go with a three of Rice, Odegaard and Partey. Partey has only just come back from an injury that saw him miss a big chunk of games already, but he gives Arsenal a sense of security in the midfield and with Rice right beside him, our midfield will essentially be on lock. Captain Odegaard is always a no-brainer for me, he is the key to our attacks, creates so many chances for our forwards, always works his butt off and is just so creative with the ball.

In attack I’d go for a front three of Jesus, Saka and Martinelli. Martinelli was really impressive against Manchester City, although it was a forced early substitute, Martinelli stepped up to the plate and showed everyone just why he gets the praise he does. He will bring a lot of pace down the left wing and hopefully Saka is fit enough to be playing on the right wing. Hopefully both are fit enough to play after Saka was pulled for international duty due to injury. Jesus down the middle as the target man, it is his best position and our main danger man in the middle.

Raya

White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko

Rice, Odegaard, Partey

Saka, Martinelli

Jesus,

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you make any changes?

Daisy Mae

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…