Here is my Arsenal team to welcome Brighton tomorrow – Who would you choose?

After a week’s rest, Arsenal will be back in Premier League action at the Emirates on Sunday evening when Brighton comes to visit.

The Gunners have found their winning mojo back. After going winless in four games, Arsenal are on a run of two wins in two, picking up 3 points against Chelsea and Newcastle. But good form doesn’t guarantee a win; Arsenal will have to turn up to get a win over a troublesome Brighton.

Mikel Arteta would be hoping to get a good result to have a chance of winning the league if Manchester City slip. In their last meeting, the Gunners got a comfortable 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium, but that’s history. So what lineup could we see earn Arteta a double over the Seagulls?

Defence: Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal and continues his brilliant form. In front of Ramsdale, a defensive wall of Ben White, Jacob Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Kieran Tierney (who comes in for the injured Oleksander Zinchenko) could be erected.

Midfield: Jorginho starts over Partey, no doubt, as Arsenal’s No. 6 after his five-star performances against Chelsea and Newcastle. Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard, who’ve regained their attacking charm, continue cooking for Arsenal’s attack as the No. 8s. Partey should be introduced early in the second half.

Attack: Trossard starting may be tempting, but I doubt he would start. A Saka-Jesus-Martinelli attack starts. As for Reiss-Nelson and Trossard, they should be introduced as game-changers if needed in the second half.

That’s my line up, what’s yours?

Daniel O

