Here is my Arsenal XI to take on a physical Burnley side – What’s yours?

Predicted lineup for Arsenal against Burnley
After a torrid start to the season, Arsenal finally won a game against Norwich City, which eased some pressure on our manager Mikel Arteta.
The scars of the awful run of November and December last year is still fresh among many supporters. And that was clearly evident after the Gunners’ embarrassing defeat to Manchester City.
Many believed it was the “rock bottom” the team had hit and Arteta needed to be shown the door while others were more sympathetic, as Arsenal played arguably two of the best sides of Europe in their opening three games.
Arteta claimed that he sees “bright lights” ahead; But Arsenal fans will only see it if he wins games at a more regular and consistent rate.
Now wins need to come in bunches rather than in ones and twos if Arteta wants to keep the scrutiny at bay. The London club’s match against Burnley is yet another test for the current Arsenal boss to prove he is part of the solution rather than the problem at the red half of North London.
The next question is, which men will Arteta choose for the (physical) battle at Turf Moor?
I expect Aaron Ramsdale to keep his place between the posts. The young Englishman has qualities which Bernd Leno doesn’t possess, and it was evident in the match against Norwich.
Speaking after the win against the Canaries, Arteta said of Ramsdale, “It is not only what he did on the technical side, it is what he transmits, his energy, his chemistry with the backline, how he reacts, his body language. I think it was top.”
Although Leno is still better with his hands, coming out of the line and communicating with the defenders is not one of the fortes of the German. And that’s why I believe Ramsdale will continue to be a more regular presence than most expected him to be initially.
One of the many positives from the last weekend win was the back four. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney all gelled well together, helping the team in being solid at the back and more dynamic at the front.
They all will be expected to start.
Arteta’s decision to play Tomiyasu, after he had only two training sessions under his belt, shows the faith the Spaniard has in the Japanese international. But it also shows how he rates the other options available there.
Even though a small sample size, Tomiyasu has had a good start to his Arsenal career…
In the midfield, the majority of Arsenal supporters were surprised to see Thomas Partey on the bench for the game against Daniel Farke’s men. But given that he had just trained a week, slowly integrating him was a rational decision.
Although Maitland Niles had a few good moments, he still has many weaknesses in his game at central midfield. With Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka out, Albert Sambi Lokonga is the best option to go with Partey.
The front three behind the striker is where we can expect some surprises. Whether it will be Nicolas Pepe or Bukayo Saka on the right? Emile Smith Rowe or Martin Odegaard at the center? Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli on the left?
This is the headache that Arteta will embrace with open arms. The options that he has at his disposal gives him the tools to hurt the Burnley back four in different ways.
But I personally think Arteta will go with Smith Rowe on the left, Odegaard at the center and Saka on the right. Those three are dynamic and creative enough to give Sean Dyche countless problems.
And with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scoring his first goal in the Premier League last week, benching him will make little sense. Lacazette might have to wait for a substitute appearance at Turf Moor or a start against AFC Wimbledon in the midweek to make his first appearance of the season.
Here is my choices to line-up against Burnley…
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Lokonga
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Aubameyang
Which Arsenal line-up would you choose for this game?
Yash Bisht
Looks good enough to me to beat them
COYG
I’d start with the same three attackers who won us two games behind Lacazette and Tavares on the left, although I know Arteta will start with Aubameyang and Tierney:
……………………… Ramsdale
Tomiyasu . White . Magalhaes . Tavares
……………. Partey …………. Niles
Pepe ………….. Odegaard …………. Saka
……………………… Lacazette
I like this line-up…i’ve always said i think AMN and Partey would actually make a good partnership.
Both athletic, fit and can both push forward or sit in if needed.
Maitland-Niles reminds me of Kante, because he’s fast and aggressive
Good lineup. If no breakthrough in the first half, bring on Pepe. He seems to like the second half.
Can’t argue with the XI chosen. Partey potentially not fit so likely AMN starts again with Partey comin on second half.
Rather ease Partey back, think he is integral to this team and last thing we need is another lengthy injury delay like last season.
I think we’ll win again but….
What I’m looking for more than 3 points is an actual good performance where the players look like they are playing to a proper system. I’d rather see that and lose than get a win with a poor performance.
Lucky wins we can’t build upon, a proper strategic performance we can.
Ramsdale,
Tomi,White,Gabriel, Tierney
Partey, Lokonga,
ESR, Odegaard,Saka,
Lacazette..
Laca is superior to Auba in terms of linking up with ESR and Odegaard to find channels to exploit the Burnley back four.High balls are meat and drink for their centre backs so crosses from Tomi and Tierney will have to be hit low and hard.No doubt Arteta will start with Auba with Lacca on the bench.
Yep probably the right line up in the circumstances, although Aubameyang is not exactly at his peak. My worry is Odegaard, will he spray the ball around a bit rather then just relying on itzy bitzy little passes. We need defence splitters. We need 90 min of intensity and pace and we should win. If we play the slow sideways Arteta-ball we will have lots of possession with little outcome and will suffer. If we lose then that’s it. Game over for Arteta.
,……………………..Ramsdale…….
.Tomi……..White……Gabriel…… Tierney
……………Lokonga…………..Partey……………..
Pepe………..Odegaard……….Smith Rowe
………………..Alex Lacazette…….
Pepe with his current form shouldn’t be benched 4 anyone. Auba’s a waste & should be benched.
Ramsdale
Tomi. Holding. Gabriel. Tierney
Partey. Lokonga
Pepe. Odegaard saka
Lacazette
Sorry Holding is injured, i will replace him with white . He would have dealt with area treat better
Leno
Tomi White. Gabriel. Tavares
Partey Lokonga
Saka Pepe. Martinelli
Auba