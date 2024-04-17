Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to face Bayern – What is your’s?

My predicted line up vs Bayern Munich

Tonight, Arsenal faces a huge task as we are set to take on German giants Bayern Munich at The Allianz Arena for the second leg of The Champions League quarter finals. This will be no easy game and with most of the stadium behind Bayern, we face what could be an uphill battle.

Luckily the scores are on equal terms and if Arteta can manage his game right and the players put in 100%, we could walk our way into the semi-finals of the UCL. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up for the big game.

In goal, David Raya. No questions. After a tough loss against Aston Villa on the weekend, Raya will be looking to bounce back and will hopefully be in his best form as were going to need him to be. Bayern have a lot of fire power when they get going and if we have any chance of winning, Raya will need to be back at his best.

In defence, I expect a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. I think Tomiyasu will be the best suited for a game like this. With his experience and talent he should make us a more fluid side in defence and attack. Gabriel and Saliba in the middle being a solid base and can hopefully do what they’ve done all season. White I think will be a huge part of tonight’s game, in recent months he has looked incredible and, in my opinion, has been playing his best football.

In the midfield, I expect a middle three of Partey, Rice and Odegaard. Partey, I think comes into the fold to make our midfield a bit more solid, it’s either him or Jorginho, but I think Partey might be able to bring a bit more to the game and a bit more pace. Rice and Odegaard are no brainers, they have been the key to our midfield this season and I couldn’t see a world where either would be dropped unless necessary.

In attack, I expect a front three of Martinelli, Havertz and Saka. We could see Jesus start up top, it really depends on how Arteta is planning to play, but for me, I think Havertz has been far too good as the number 9 to drop. Personally, I’d prefer Trossard to start on the left wing, but I think Arteta will put his trust in Martinelli and bring Trossard on later in the game. And Saka as usual on the right wing, creating chances and hopefully scoring some goals.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Partey

Saka – Havertz – Martinelli

What’s your predicted line up Gooners?

Daisy Mae

