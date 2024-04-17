Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to face Bayern – What is your’s?

My predicted line up vs Bayern Munich
Tonight, Arsenal faces a huge task as we are set to take on German giants Bayern Munich at The Allianz Arena for the second leg of The Champions League quarter finals. This will be no easy game and with most of the stadium behind Bayern, we face what could be an uphill battle.
Luckily the scores are on equal terms and if Arteta can manage his game right and the players put in 100%, we could walk our way into the semi-finals of the UCL. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up for the big game.
In goal, David Raya. No questions. After a tough loss against Aston Villa on the weekend, Raya will be looking to bounce back and will hopefully be in his best form as were going to need him to be. Bayern have a lot of fire power when they get going and if we have any chance of winning, Raya will need to be back at his best.
In defence, I expect a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. I think Tomiyasu will be the best suited for a game like this. With his experience and talent he should make us a more fluid side in defence and attack. Gabriel and Saliba in the middle being a solid base and can hopefully do what they’ve done all season. White I think will be a huge part of tonight’s game, in recent months he has looked incredible and, in my opinion, has been playing his best football.
In the midfield, I expect a middle three of Partey, Rice and Odegaard. Partey, I think comes into the fold to make our midfield a bit more solid, it’s either him or Jorginho, but I think Partey might be able to bring a bit more to the game and a bit more pace. Rice and Odegaard are no brainers, they have been the key to our midfield this season and I couldn’t see a world where either would be dropped unless necessary.
In attack, I expect a front three of Martinelli, Havertz and Saka. We could see Jesus start up top, it really depends on how Arteta is planning to play, but for me, I think Havertz has been far too good as the number 9 to drop. Personally, I’d prefer Trossard to start on the left wing, but I think Arteta will put his trust in Martinelli and bring Trossard on later in the game. And Saka as usual on the right wing, creating chances and hopefully scoring some goals.
So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu
Odegaard – Rice – Partey
Saka – Havertz – Martinelli
What’s your predicted line up Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tomi
Odegaard rice ESR
Saka Jesus Martinelli
You’re such a poor coach man. Thank God you’re not our coach. All you can do is talk and criticize. Stick to that bro. Your lineup is horrible at best. ESR, Jesus and Ramsdale has no place in our first 11 for now. Maybe Jesus to replace martinelli.
Daisy your lineup is kn point maybe Jorginho for partey but It’s 50/50. That should be our lineup tonight. We shouldn’t make things complex tonight.
I wouldnt mind seeing ESR on the left wing as none of Martinelli, Trossard or Jesus are really setting the world alight. Jesus upfront is a massive no for me as hes awful and i would rather see Nkietah over him as atleast he can finish.
Raya Tomi Gabriel Saliba White Jorginho Rice Odegard ESR Saka King KAI !!!!!
Go back to the lineup that works and produces; we all know what that is. The only exception is I would play Partey in midfield over the slower Jorghino.
Otherwise, Jesus starting, Havertz back in midfield, and Zinchenko at LB and we are done I believe. Hopefully Arteta learned from that mistake and does not tinker with a solid lineup.
I only hope and on balance believe that neither JESU S nor ZINNY will play.
Personally, I will be keen to see both leave us this summer and in any case cannot envisge either being here for more than ONE more year,even if that.
Both have proved,ultimately, after initially flattering to deceive, to be disappointments.
Pep knew what he was doing when he let both leave.
Our squad is being steadily upgraded in quality each passing year and there are many better than BOTH of them, esp in productiveness, we could and should bring in.