Here is my predicted Arsenal line up to face Burnley – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs Burnley

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley as we look to win our 5th game in a row. Coming off a massive win over West Ham, the squad should be full of confidence, and we might be set for another big win from our Gunners.

Arteta confirmed in his pre-match conference that the whole squad is eligible for selection with plenty of names hopefully coming back from knocks and injuries, but I do expect him to go for a full-strength squad as we need the three points, here’s how I expect us to line up.

In goal I expect Arteta to stick with David Raya, he’s been great recently and looks like he’s well and truly settled into life in London. Coming off a clean sheet against West Ham, he looks to be in great form and will want to walk away with another clean sheet. Burnley has struggled to score goals this season, but they do get the odd goal and Raya will need to be at his best if he wants to keep a clean sheet.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Tomiyasu. Tomiyasu was ruled out of the game against West Ham and Kiwior was given the chance to get some minutes, but it’s been reported that Tomiyasu’s absence wasn’t anything serious and after having a good AFC Asian Cup run, I think he comes back into the side. Gabriel and Saliba in the middle of defence, with both looking great at the back and going forward recently and both getting on the score sheet in the last few games.

In the middle I expect Arteta to go with the same three as he did against West Ham with Rice, Odegaard and Havertz. They all played a big role in last week’s win and look very good when playing together. Havertz has been in such good form recently and I can’t see him losing his spot. Rice is a no brainer really, especially after the game against his boyhood club West Ham, picking up a goal and two assists, and Odegaard creating a lot more in recent games and linking up well with the frontline.

In attack I expect a front 3 of Saka, Trossard and Martinelli. Questions remain around the availability of Gabriel Jesus and if he will be ready to start, but with Trossard putting on a proper performance it would be harsh for him to lose his spot. I’m not sure if it’s worth risking Jesus against Burnley. Saka and Martinelli have also both been in great form and have had their scoring boots on in recent weeks, looking quick and dominating the wings.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Trossard – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta lines his squad up?

Daisy Mae

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…