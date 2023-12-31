Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to face Fulham – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up for Fulham away

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will face off later on this afternoon against Fulham at Craven Cottage for our last game of the year. After last week’s tough loss against West Ham, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back and with the chance to go back top of the table, coming home with the three points have never felt more important.

Fulham themselves are coming off a loss against Bournemouth and will be looking to end the year on a high note, but Arsenal should, on paper, be winning this game. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up.

In goal, David Raya, after conceding two goals at home against West Ham, Raya has a lot to prove. Although the goals he conceded weren’t entirely his fault, he will be looking to bounce back with a good performance to end the year.

In defence I expect the usual back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. For me, Zinchenko has a lot to prove and improve on this season and hasn’t looked at his best, with Tomiyasu set to be missing for several weeks, the responsibility has landed on Zinchenko’s shoulders and his has to be better than he’s showed this season. Saliba and Gabriel in the middle will be wanting to put in a solid performance after last weeks surprise loss.

In the midfield I expect a three of Odegaard, Rice and Havertz. Havertz missed the game against West Ham due to suspension, but I expect him to come straight back into the starting line up, I feel like we really missed his presence against West Ham. Odegaard has really stepped up lately, he just needs to work on his end product, creating plenty of chances for himself and his teammates, but he must be clinical.

Rice just needs to do what he does best, be calm and collected in the middle.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Trossard. For me, Martinelli just hasn’t been at his best lately and although Trossard had a hard match against West Ham, I think he showed a lot of promise and if he’s played in his preferred position, I think he will thrive against Fulham. Saka will need to be at his best also, our dynamic winger hasn’t scored or assisted a goal for 5 games and Arsenal really need him to step up this afternoon if we want to walk away victorious. Jesus up front and centre, Jesus has been on form recently, but a few more goals couldn’t hurt.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Trossard

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta lines his squad up today?

Daisy Mae

