Here is my predicted Arsenal line up to face Man City – What’s yours?

Arsenal face off against Manchester City at The Emirates today, in what looks to be one of the biggest games of the season. Arsenal will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League, and could possibly end up at the top of the table with a win. The atmosphere should be electric and Arsenal fans will be praying we can get this over the line. With a lot of injury news and question marks around players, here’s how I’d line-up tonight.

In goal I think Arteta must stick with David Raya, he’s made his bed and I think he has to lay in it. Raya has been impressive so far since joining Arsenal from Brentford on a season-long loan but the last few games he’s looked a little shaky. But if he comes out tonight and plays with the confidence, we all saw in his first few games, I think he’s the right pick. City loves to press high and hard, and Raya has great vision to be able to see through their press.

In defence I would go with a strong back four of Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba and White. Although Tomiyasu is always top class, I think Arteta must stick with the same back four who’s looked the most solid this season. Winning 5 of the 6 games they’ve started in defence, I would be very surprised if we were to see anything else.

In midfield, I’ll start with the no-brainers, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard must be starting, both bring so much to the squad and with City’s midfield being as good as it is, we will need them both to show up. Arteta confirmed that Thomas Partey has been fully training and is fit enough to start and I think we might see that today, although Havertz performances have picked up recently, I think Partey is that safer option, he’s a lot more defensive than Havertz and we’re probably going to need that against City.

In attack, I’d start Gabriel Jesus up top again, personally I think that’s his best position for us and where he’s most likely to score. On the left, I’d be starting Trossard, it’s been reported than Martinelli is fit and in contention to play, but Trossard has been impressive so far and I wouldn’t personally want to rush back Martinelli if he is available. And finally on the right, I have to pick Saka, reports have come out saying he’s in contention to play and passed the fitness test, so we’re very likely to see him play but I also wouldn’t hate if he was rested.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you line-up any different?

