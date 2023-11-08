Here is my predicted Arsenal line up to face Sevilla tonight – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up for Sevilla

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will look to face off against Sevilla for our third game of the group stages. Last time we faced off we managed to walk away 2-1 winners in Seville and after a hard week of football for Arteta and his team, they will be looking to bounce back, and tonight’s game is the perfect time to do so. Notable missing absentees will include Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey and there’s a question mark around Odegaard’s fitness. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his team up.

In goal I’d expect Arteta to stick with David Raya, although he has made some mistakes lately, he does seem like he’s getting into the groove of things and hopefully those small mistakes haven’t affected his confidence going forward as we are going to need him at the top of his game against Sevilla.

In defence I expect a strong back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. Tomiyasu has been great when he’s played this season, really taking up the left back role perfectly and scoring his first goal for the club against Sheffield United last week, Arteta will be hoping his continues his good form. In the centre of defence Saliba and Gabriel have become a solid duo and when partnered together, they look unbreakable.

In the midfield I’d expect a three of Rice, Jorginho and Havertz. With a question mark hanging over Odegaard availability, I’d expect Arteta not to want to risk our captain and Jorginho, Rice and Havertz have looked pretty solid when in the middle together. With Havertz playing the furthest forward and Rice and Jorginho keeping the middle of the pitch locked down.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Nketiah and Martinelli. Last time out Martinelli got on the score sheet and put us in front, using his pace to his advantage, there should be no stopping him and Saka down the wings and should cause Sevilla a lot of problems. Nketiah in to replace Jesus, after having such an impressive game against Sheffield United Arteta and Arsenal fans will be hoping he can put on the same type of performance tonight, although he wasn’t seen at the open training session and it has been reported that he’s nursing a knock from the game against Newcastle, so we could possibly see Trossard at CF depending on if Nketiah can pass the fitness test.

A big game for us and Sevilla will be looking for payback for beating them at their place, so I’d expect a very physical and aggressive game, 3 much needed points up for grabs and another special Champions League night under the lights at The Emirates.

So a 4-3-3 formation

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Jorginho – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

What’s your predicted line up Gooners?

Daisy Mae

