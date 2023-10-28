Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to face Sheffield today – What’s yours?

My predicted line up for Sheffield United away

Arsenal come off a hard-fought win against Sevilla in The Champions League, so moral will be high when Sheffield come to face them at The Emirates today, where Arsenal will look to take all three points off a side that’s been struggling. Newly promoted Sheffield United currently sit at the bottom of the table but have put up a good fight when they’ve played and won’t be the easiest of tasks for Arteta and his squad, but here’s how I expect the Gunners to line up…

In goal David Raya looks to have taken the number one spot and is Arteta’s first choice in goal. After a few shaky games in the sticks, Raya will be looking to bounce back and put in a good performance against Sheffield United. Ramsdale himself has been good when he’s playing but until Raya makes a big mistake, I think Arteta has made his mind up.

In defence I’d go with a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. Tomiyasu had an impressive cameo coming off the bench in the game against Chelsea and backed it up against Sevilla mid-week, unless it’s due to resting him, I can’t see him losing his spot after a performance like that. Gabriel and Saliba have been solid at the back all season and have built up a great partnership. And Ben White has been very good in that right-back role and has really made it his own.

In the midfield, I’d go with a three of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. Although Odegaard has somewhat dropped off in recent weeks, a game like this could bring out the best of his abilities and bring back a bit of needed confidence.

Havertz, although he hasn’t started in several games, looks to me the best option to go forward and attack and he could help Nketiah up front. Rice has been solid all season, can’t fault him at all.

In attack, I’d go for a front three of Martinelli, Nketiah and Saka. Gabriel Jesus being reportedly out of contention for a few weeks, I’d be making a like for like change. Personally, I’d like to see Havertz be given a shot up top, but I’d expect Nketiah to get the start. Martinelli and Saka are complete no brainers when fit, both bring the needed pace down the wings, both have the ability to cut in and create chances for their teammates, and both can obviously find the back of the net.

An easy game on paper, but those games can be ones that turn out to be the hardest. Arteta and his squad will be looking to continue their unbeaten Premier League streak and walk away with all three points.

So a 4-3-3 of;

Raya

White – Gabriel – Saliba – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What’s your predicted eleven?

Daisy Mae

