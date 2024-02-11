Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to face the Hammers – What’s your’s?

My predicted Arsenal line up vs West Ham United

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad are coming off a massive win against Liverpool that will no doubt have our players feeling confident, but West Ham have been our bogey team this season and going to their stadium hasn’t always been the easiest for Arsenal, so our lads will have to be at their best if they wish to seek revenge on the Hammers at home. Hopefully the win against Liverpool has showed we can beat anyone if we work hard and stick together. I don’t expect a lot of changes from the Liverpool game but here’s how I’m expecting Arteta to line his side up.

In goal, David Raya. He’s looked much better and more confident recently and will want to walk away with a clean sheet tonight as he hasn’t been able to get one in the past two games. West Ham are a team that can punish the mistakes of the keeper and the backline so he will have to be vigilant and at his best tonight if we want to walk away with the needed 3 points.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Tomiyasu. Arteta admitted in his pre match presser that Zinchenko was in doubt and with Takehiro Tomiyasu back, ready and fit from the AFC Asian Cup, I think using the Japanese defender is a straightforward solution. White has been good recently and had a great game against Liverpool. Gabriel coming off player off the month will be looking to be at his best and next to his partner in crime, Saliba, hopefully they can stay solid and concentrated through the whole match.

In the middle, I expect Arteta to go with the same set up as he did against Liverpool with Jorginho, Rice and Odegaard. Rice obviously going back to his boyhood club where he spent so many years will be a big test for him and we will need him at his best. Jorginho was like a rock in the middle against Liverpool and I think he gets the nod after such a great performance and Odegaard will hopefully be able to create a few more chances than he has lately and open the game for us when going forward.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Havertz and Martinelli. Both Saka and Martinelli grabbed important goals against Liverpool, and I think Arteta trusts them both in these bigger types of games, were likely to see Trossard come on at some point but probably towards the end of the game as he has been a great impact sub recently. And Havertz up front, I don’t think Jesus is going to fit enough, at least to start, but of course if he is he probably comes straight into the side, but Havertz did well against Liverpool up top and with a few more runs of game he could thrive as our false 9.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Jorginho

Saka – Havertz – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up tonight?

Daisy Mae

