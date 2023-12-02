Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to face Wolves – What is your’s?

My predicted lineup vs Wolves
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to The Emirates this afternoon as we look to continue our good form and walk away with all three points. Arsenal currently sit top of the league, a point behind Manchester City and every point from here forward is important if we wish to keep our spot on the top. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his side up this afternoon.
In the goal, David Raya, he has cemented his spot and unless an injury comes along I can’t see Aaron Ramsdale getting the nod over Raya. Raya has been in good form recently and looked good in our 6-0 demolition of RC Lens midweek and I’d expect nothing less against Wolves.
In defence, I expect a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. I think White comes back into the starting line up, having missed a couple starts due to a knock, we’ve been going with Zinchenko and Tomiyasu as the fullbacks but White has looked great this season when he’s started and, if fit enough, I think he goes straight back into the starting 11. Tomiyasu is in incredible form recently, he seems to be having somewhat of a purple patch, picking up 2 assists and has looked like a real force when on the left.
In the midfield, I expect a three of Rice, Havertz and Odegaard. Havertz has been impressive recently, scoring two goals in his last two games and has looked a lot more comfortable when going forward and tracking back, he looks to have found his feet and I’d be surprised if he lost his starting spot, although he is just one yellow card away from suspension. Rice has been incredible this season, brought real stability to our midfield and I think he starts every time possible.
In attack, I expect a front three of Martinelli, Saka and Jesus. Saka looked to pick up a slight knock against Lens but has been training so I expect him to be starting. Jesus has been in good form since his return from injury and I expect him to be starting up top.
Martinelli on the left wing as usual; with the pace down both wings, it makes our attack almost impossible to stop once we get comfortable.
So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu
Odegaard – Rice – Havertz
Saka – Jesus – Martinelli
What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta will line his squad up tonight?
Daisy Mae
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think Arteta will keep the previous starting line-up, which means Tomiyasu will play RB and Zinchenko at LB, because Wolves would likely park the bus
Am in agreement with Daisy line up, hope there is no drama today, probably no other clubs has suffered at the hands of VAR than Wolves.
But Wolves are not to be taken lightly especially if our targeted mystery winger is fit, he knows the gaffer likes him, so nothing would suit him more than to personally spoil the party.
From paragraph 2, line 2; I think you meant to say that “Arsenal are 1 point ABOVE city”. We are not BEHIND as you wrote.
Alternatively you meant to say:
“a point behind is Man City”
Good article anyway. 💯
I simply think DAISY omitted the word “is” between “behind” and “Manchester City”.
So although that phrase, as written , does seem factually wrong, the TRUE meaning is clear and THAT is ALL that matters!
As self appointed “Lord High Grammarian” on JA, I could well,were I so minded, find grammar faults with the majority of posts on JA, even my own SOMETIMES included.
Good line up. Hope it starts anyway Trossard.
Apart from the fatigue factor when MA might, just MIGHT rest a player or two, though I doubt it, Daisys line up seems to be likely one. I expect that line up to start the game.
Arteta won’t start Trossard for Wolves ahead of a fit and ready to play this match Gabriel Jesus in the N09 position. Save, if he would start him Trossard in the right wing position and start Nartinell from the bench for the match. But which I consider is unlikely he would if Martinelli is fit and ready to play in the match.
At a nutshell, Daisy’s starting line-up for our home Wolves match in the Epl today is looking ti be alright to start the match as Arteta could start the lineup. But for me, I think he will start Zinchenko at left back while also he could start Tomiyansu at right back for the match. And start Ben White from the bench like he did in our last home Ucl match against RC Lens