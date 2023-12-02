Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to face Wolves – What is your’s?

My predicted lineup vs Wolves

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to The Emirates this afternoon as we look to continue our good form and walk away with all three points. Arsenal currently sit top of the league, a point behind Manchester City and every point from here forward is important if we wish to keep our spot on the top. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his side up this afternoon.

In the goal, David Raya, he has cemented his spot and unless an injury comes along I can’t see Aaron Ramsdale getting the nod over Raya. Raya has been in good form recently and looked good in our 6-0 demolition of RC Lens midweek and I’d expect nothing less against Wolves.

In defence, I expect a back four of Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba and White. I think White comes back into the starting line up, having missed a couple starts due to a knock, we’ve been going with Zinchenko and Tomiyasu as the fullbacks but White has looked great this season when he’s started and, if fit enough, I think he goes straight back into the starting 11. Tomiyasu is in incredible form recently, he seems to be having somewhat of a purple patch, picking up 2 assists and has looked like a real force when on the left.

In the midfield, I expect a three of Rice, Havertz and Odegaard. Havertz has been impressive recently, scoring two goals in his last two games and has looked a lot more comfortable when going forward and tracking back, he looks to have found his feet and I’d be surprised if he lost his starting spot, although he is just one yellow card away from suspension. Rice has been incredible this season, brought real stability to our midfield and I think he starts every time possible.

In attack, I expect a front three of Martinelli, Saka and Jesus. Saka looked to pick up a slight knock against Lens but has been training so I expect him to be starting. Jesus has been in good form since his return from injury and I expect him to be starting up top.

Martinelli on the left wing as usual; with the pace down both wings, it makes our attack almost impossible to stop once we get comfortable.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta will line his squad up tonight?

Daisy Mae

