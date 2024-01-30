Here is my predicted Arsenal line-up in must-win game at Forest – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel up to Nottingham to face off against Forest in what should be a good game. Last season we walked away 1-0 losers after a tough game at the City Ground and will be looking to shake that voodoo and hopefully get the second win over Forest this year. Currently sitting 3rd on the table, 5 points off the top spot so every point counts and this is another must-win for Arteta and his men. With a few absentees and a few players returning, this is how I expect Arteta to line his squad up.

In goal, David Raya. Raya probably had his best game in an Arsenal shirt against Crystal Palace and will be looking to continue that form, looking confident and composed throughout the game, he put in a performance that justified taking Ramsdale’s top spot. Hoping for a clean sheet and a big performance tonight, the Forest crowd can be a bit daunting and hard to deal with so he will have to be strong minded and concentrate.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. Zinchenko had a good game against Palace and after coming back from injury will hopefully get back to his best. Saliba and Gabriel in the middle as normal, probably the strongest partnership in the league this season and have rarely failed us. Gabriel himself is in fine form, scoring and setting up another goal against Palace but has been nursing a knock so it’s all up in the air at the moment and we might have to see Arteta switch a few things up if so. White has also been solid as right back all season and will need to be at his best to deal with Hudson-Odoi.

In the middle I expect a three of Odegaard, Rice and Havertz. Rice came off with a knock against Palace, but Arteta has since confirmed he has been training and is in contention, so I expect him to come straight back into the side. Odegaard and Havertz both looked good against Palace, and I think they keep their spots against Forest as they’ve been playing well together and look dangerous when going forward.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Trossard. Although Martinelli came on and scored against Palace I think Trossard also scoring makes a case as to why he should be starting again, Martinelli just hasn’t looked at his best recently (other than against Palace) and Trossard came in and really made the role his own. Saka on the right wing as usual, bringing pace and hopefully linking up well with his fellow attackers, we really need him back at his best and Jesus up front and centre and hopefully he can find the back of the net after not scoring for a bit.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Trossard

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta lines his squad up tonight?

Daisy Mae