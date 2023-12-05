Here is my Predicted Arsenal team for Luton away – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up for Luton vs Arsenal away

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel to Kenilworth Road for a mid-week clash that could see Arsenal create a gap in points at the top of the table. Luton currently sit 2 points above the relegation zone and will be looking to bridge the gap between them and Everton. On paper this should be an easy win and hopefully Arsenal get another early goal to set the tone of the game. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his side up later tonight.

In goal I expect David Raya, who recently has looked to be in good form and looks a lot more comfortable between the sticks. He will be hoping to pick up a clean sheet after Wolves on the weekend managed to get a late goal back in the dying minutes of the game.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Tomiyasu. Tomiyasu was taken off in our match against Wolves due to feeling something and Arteta has said that it was a precaution and we will have to wait to see if he’s fully fit, but after the last few games I’d expect him to start if able because he’s been in great form. Ben White has slowly returned from injury and Arteta has confirmed he is now fully fit and ready to play, so I expect him to come back into the starting line up after Zinchenko’s mistake against Wolves.

In the midfield, I expect a three of Odegaard, Rice and Havertz. Havertz was dropped in the last game for Trossard but I think he comes back into the starting line up against Luton. Havertz has looked good recently and a game against Luton should be a piece of cake for him. Odegaard looked great on the weekend, picking up a great goal vs Wolves and I can’t see him losing his spot unless it is due to wanting to rest him.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Trossard. Jesus has been incredible since coming back from injury and I can’t see him losing his spot. Saka scored again last week and has started off this season better than I ever expected, when fit, I think he’s guaranteed to start every game. And I’ve brought Trossard in for Martinelli, just because I think Arteta might want to switch things up a bit, with a 5 important games left in the year, every point counts and I expect Arteta and his squad to feel that way too.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Trossard

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you expect us to line up any differently?

Daisy Mae

