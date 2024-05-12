Here is my predicted Arsenal team to beat Man United – Arteta’s very best XI right now

My predicted line up vs Manchester United

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will tonight travel to Manchester to face off against the Red Devils in what is a must win for our Gunner lads. We are in good form recently and with only two games to go, nothing but a win will be accepted. United are in horrible form recently, but will try everything they can to put a spanner in the works of our title charge. Hopefully we don’t allow the pressure to get to us and we can walk away with a strong dominant win over the red side of Manchester. Here’s how I think Arteta will line his squad up.

In goal, David Raya. No question at this point. Raya has done well for us this season and after keeping a clean sheet against Bournemouth last weekend, he will be hoping for more of the same at Old Trafford. United have been in poor form but do have dangerous attackers who can punish mistakes and Raya will have to be at his best tonight if were going to win and walk away with a clean sheet.

In defence, I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Tomiyasu. The only defender in the backline that could be different would be Tomiyasu, but despite Arteta’s mind-game injury update, I think after a strong performance against Bournemouth last weekend, he gets the nod. Saliba and Gabriel at the back doing what they’ve done all season and staying solid. United does have firepower on a good day and will look to exploit our defence so we will need to stay organised and focused. White playing that right back role but getting forward when possible also.

In the middle I expect a middle three of Rice, Odegaard and Partey. Partey playing the deeper CDM role, giving us an extra level of security but also opens up play for both Odegaard and Rice to work with and overload the United midfield.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Havertz and Trossard. With United defence looking rather makeshift, both Saka and Trossard can use their pace to overwhelm the backline and create chances going forward. Havertz, front and centre, doing what he’s been doing best, scoring goals. United’s keeper Onana has been good this season, even though it doesn’t seem like it because they are consistently leaking goals, but Havertz will have to test him and aiming at the corners is the best way to beat him.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba -Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Partey – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

Hopefully we walk away with the three points and leave everything down to the last day of the season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we will line up?

Daisy Mae

