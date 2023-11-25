Here is my predicted Arsenal team to face Brentford today – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up for Brentford away by Daisy

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel over to Brentford tonight as we look to continue our good form after a long international break. Only Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber are definitely ruled out of contention and here’s how I expect us to line up against the Bees.

In goal Aaron Ramsdale will be starting, David Raya is ineligible to start as he’s on loan from Brentford and can’t play against them. Ramsdale hasn’t started in the Leage since our clash with Manchester United and will be a chance for him to prove himself a worthy backup.

In defence I expect a back four of Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba and Tomiyasu. Ben white is one player that we’re not 100% sure about, and we won’t know if he’s okay to start until the team sheet comes out. Maybe we could see him start, but if not I expect Tomiyasu to step in to RB. Gabriel and Saliba in the middle staying solid and Zinchenko at LB playing the inverted role.

In the midfield I expect Arteta to go back to full strength and put out a three of Jorginho, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Odegaard has missed a fair few games recently due to injuries and a concussion that saw him out of contention for a few weeks, for me he comes straight back into the team to give us that little bit extra going forward. Rice is a no brainer, he’s probably been our best player all season and we look open without him on the pitch. And Jorgino sitting deeper to lock things up.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. Jesus comes straight back into the starting line up for me, he is our most dangerous centre forward, and although Trossard has looked good up top, I think Jesus comes straight back in. Saka and Martinelli on the flanks, bringing the pace and hopefully finding Jesus or the net.

So a 4-3-3

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu – Gabriel – Saliba – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your predicted line up Gooners?

Daisy Mae

