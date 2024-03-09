Here is my predicted Arsenal team to face Brentford – What’s your’s?

My Predicted line up for Brentford at Home

Arsenal will welcome Brentford to The Emirates later today in what could be our 8th win in a row in the Premier League this season. We might be without some important names. but with plenty of faces also coming back into the mix after last week’s demolition of Sheffield United, we should be able to cover all bases without a problem. Here’s how I expect us to line up tonight.

In goal, Aaron Ramsdale will be starting. David Raya is ineligible to start due to playing against his loanee club and will give Ramsdale a chance to get some minutes under his belt and show what he can do. It’s a big game for Ramsdale, after being on the bench for so long, I’m sure he will relish the chance to get back between the sticks.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Kiwior. Kiwior has been in red hot form recently and without Zinchenko or Tomiyasu being available due to injury, he has really stepped up to the plate and has been putting in great performances. Saliba and Gabriel to start in their usual CB spots and hopefully give our backline the stability in needs against a formidable Ivan Toney.

In the midfield I expect a three of Odegaard, Rice and Havertz. Odegaard and Rice have been in good form recently, getting amongst the goals and a lot of the play leading forward, hopefully we get to see them have a good game and keep proving their worth. Havertz I think starts in the midfield but has the freedom to drop a bit more forward and to create chances for himself and his teammates after being in better form than most recently and scoring in his last 3 starts in the Premier League.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Trossard. Although Arteta has said Martinelli will be in contention, you can’t always rely on what Arteta is saying and I think a rest for Martinelli will be the safer option and with a player like Trossard able to step in and do a job, I think we will be fine. Jesus came on against Sheffield and I think he will get a start this game, hopefully he’s fit and ready to do so because it will be great to have him back amongst it. And finally Saka, although having injury and illness concerns, I think he will be starting and I don’t think it was as serious as some first thought.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Ramsdale

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Trossard

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta will line his squad up tonight?

Daisy Mae

