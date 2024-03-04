Here is my predicted Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – What’s your’s?

Arsenal vs Sheffield United predicted line up

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel to Bramall Lane to face off against the Blades later today in what should be a great game for our Gunners, with the chance to make it 7 Premier League wins in a row against the bottom of the table Sheffield United. With a lot of names looking to be back in contention, I expect we will see a few faces we haven’t for a while but also think Arteta will be cautious of who he does and doesn’t risk playing. Here’s how I expect him to line up his squad later tonight.

In goal, David Raya. Raya couldn’t manage to keep his clean sheet in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle and will be looking to bounce back and will be hoping he can walk away with one tonight. Raya has looked very confident in goal recently and has proved why he’s Arteta’s first choice keeper. Hopefully tonight he can put on a big performance and make it hard for the Blades to get on the scoresheet at home.

In defence, I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Kiwior. Zinchenko and Tomiyasu could be seen back in the match-day squad but with the way Kiwior has been playing recently, I think it would be harsh to drop him in such good form. Saliba and Gabriel as always partnering in the middle to keep that balance, and both have been looking in great from recently also. White has been linking up well with the midfield as well as Saka on the right and will hopefully bring a bit more depth going forward to attack.

In the midfield I expect a three of Rice, Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe. This seems like the perfect type of game from Smith Rowe to get a run and some minutes under his belt, he came on in the game against Newcastle for the last 15 minutes and looked very good on the ball. He could be really suited for a game like tonight. Rice picked up an assist against Newcastle and has look dangerous in the last few games. He has been very solid as usual in the midfield and Odegaard relishes in games like this and will be looking to create chances for his teammates and himself.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Havertz and Martinelli. Although I thin Trossard should probably get the nod over Martinelli, I think Arteta won’t want to risk starting him but I do expect him to get some minutes in the second half. Saka as always on the right has become such a dependable player for us and I can’t see anyone else getting the nod over him and Havertz up top and centre. Although we could see Jesus back in action, I don’t think he starts, and Havertz has looked dangerous when playing in the box the past few games, picking up a goal and an assist vs Newcastle in our last game.

So that a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba -Gabriel – Kiwior

Odegaard – Rice – Smith Rowe

Saka – Havertz – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…