Here is my predicted Arsenal team to start at West Ham – What’s yours?

Is this the line-up to silence West Ham at the London Stadium?

Arsenal is still missing its defensive rock, William Saliba, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to London Stadium for the London derby against West Ham United. Arteta admitted via Arsenal.com: “He’s not far from starting to do that. Obviously we need to be cautious because of the injury, but he’s evolving well.”

The French youngster is in the reserves with a back problem he sustained while on Europa League duty against Sporting and has been absent since then.

Other than Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are also out due to ankle and knee injuries. With those unavailable for selection established, here are those who expect to start:

Aaron Ramsdale was outstanding at Anfield, and he will keep his place in goal. Rob Holding will therefore be handed another start. Holding, who has been growing from strength to strength, will continue alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at central defence. Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko will start in the full-back position. There have been suggestions Tierney should start instead of Zinchenko, but it is not wise for Arteta to change his game plan when it has worked okay so far.

At midfield, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka control the base midfield and should be ready to keep Soucek and Rice on their toes. Odegaard will play the number ten role, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli taking their positions out wide as always to support Jesus upfront. Sorry, Trossard fans, I only see him being introduced as a sub.

So Arsenal’s possible lineup:

Ramsdale to start on goal.

White, Holding, Gabriel, and Zinchenko

Xhaka and Partey

Saka, Odegaard, and Martinelli

Jesus