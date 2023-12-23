Here is my predicted Arsenal XI to start against Liverpool – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs Liverpool
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel away to Liverpool tonight in what could be one of the biggest games of the year. On paper, its anyone’s game but Arsenal will be hoping that they can walk away with all three points.
Beating Liverpool at Anfield is no small task and the Arsenal lads will have to be at their very best. I expect a full-strength side from both teams, Liverpool played EFL football mid-week so, Arsenal has the advantage of extra rest, but after Liverpool drew to United last weekend, they’ll be looking to rectify that result. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up at Anfield.
In goal I expect David Raya, after a great performance against Brighton where he kept a clean sheet yet again, he will be looking to do the same thing. Keeping calm, concentrated and composed will be vital for Raya as one mistake and Liverpool will be looking to punish him.
In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. Having all played last week against Brighton and kept a clean sheet, I think Arteta opts for his strongest back four available. Both full backs had really good games vs Brighton but Liverpool is a different task, with both Salah and Diaz to deal with, it will be a busy night for our full backs. Saliba and Gabriel obviously at centre back and hopefully they can continue their great form when partnered together.
In the midfield, I expect Arteta to go with a three of Jorginho, Rice and Odegaard. Personally I’d love to see Havertz and I expect him to get some minutes in the second half, but due to Liverpool’s quality in midfield, I think Jorginho gets the nod over Havertz and will help us look a bit more stable in the middle.
Rice is a complete no brainer, he’s been incredible since joining the club and I don’t think he’s stepped a foot wrong yet. Odegaard has struggled to get on the scoresheet in recent weeks but played very and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he gets back on the scoresheet.
In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. In my opinion that’s our strongest front three and they all seemed to have grown very used to playing together and can read each other like a book. Saka will be of huge importance down the wing and will likely be the avenue forward to attack. Jesus is also in great form, but will have to watch Liverpool and how aggressive they tend to become at home, we can’t handle Jesus being injured again.
So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko
Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice
Saka – Jesus – Martinelli
What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you expect Arteta to line his side up?
Daisy Mae
Watching Kudus against Man U, he’s a proper baller!
I’m hoping for Kiwior instead of Zinchenko otherwise I agree with Daisy.
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko
Trossad – Rice – Havertz
Saka – Jesus – Martinelli
Odegard should be sub in later in the game
I guess Kiwior will be tasked to man-mark Salah, since Tomiyasu and Timber are injured. Zinchenko could come after the 70th minute, after Salah gets tired
I believe Arteta liked Rice’s MOTM performance in the CDM position against Brighton and Havertz’s defending effort wasn’t bad, so I expect Arteta to keep the same midfield
I also hope Trossard will play on the left wing. Martinelli’s explosive pace would likely be useless in the first half, because Alexander-Arnold plays inverted-RB nowadays to stay in Liverpool’s deep-midfield area more often
Gai, I hope Arteta sees reason to start Kiwior, that would make left side a bit pragmatic but it would limit Salah. As much as I would want Trossard to play, Matinelli would strikes fears than Trossard considering he scored our first goal against Liverpool last season. Matinelli also has defensive capacities than Trossard. For Counter attack Matinelli can’t be ignored.
My worry is White he needs to be careful of his overlapping runs .
We can win!!! But at the least not lose
I wish our best right-footed defenders, Timber and Tomiyasu, were fit. They would likely be more effective to prevent Salah from cutting inside, but maybe Kiwior can also bully him
As for Trossard and Martinelli, I think we’re lucky to have such tricky LWs. Any of them could give Alexander-Arnold a torrid time today, since Salah can’t help him much at defending
We’re lucky that Jota and Robertson are unfit to play. At least White and Saka just need to deal with Diaz
Trossard hasn’t shown much on the wing this season to be considered to replace a fit Martinelli.
He is slower than Martinelli, but I liked his passing and shooting accuracies
No doubt the gaffer will have a trump card up his sleeves
Arsenal could play in this 3 : 1 : 3 : 3 attacking formation and switch to a 4 2 3 1 without the ball.
————————-Raya
——-White———–Saliba——–Maghalse
————————–Rice
——Odegaard—-Big German—-Zinchenko
——Saka————-Jesus———-Martinelli
Jorginho wont play as he is not fully fit. A POSSIBLE late sub at the very most, but there is no way he could start and last a game.