Here is my predicted Arsenal XI to start against Liverpool – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel away to Liverpool tonight in what could be one of the biggest games of the year. On paper, its anyone’s game but Arsenal will be hoping that they can walk away with all three points.

Beating Liverpool at Anfield is no small task and the Arsenal lads will have to be at their very best. I expect a full-strength side from both teams, Liverpool played EFL football mid-week so, Arsenal has the advantage of extra rest, but after Liverpool drew to United last weekend, they’ll be looking to rectify that result. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up at Anfield.

In goal I expect David Raya, after a great performance against Brighton where he kept a clean sheet yet again, he will be looking to do the same thing. Keeping calm, concentrated and composed will be vital for Raya as one mistake and Liverpool will be looking to punish him.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. Having all played last week against Brighton and kept a clean sheet, I think Arteta opts for his strongest back four available. Both full backs had really good games vs Brighton but Liverpool is a different task, with both Salah and Diaz to deal with, it will be a busy night for our full backs. Saliba and Gabriel obviously at centre back and hopefully they can continue their great form when partnered together.

In the midfield, I expect Arteta to go with a three of Jorginho, Rice and Odegaard. Personally I’d love to see Havertz and I expect him to get some minutes in the second half, but due to Liverpool’s quality in midfield, I think Jorginho gets the nod over Havertz and will help us look a bit more stable in the middle.

Rice is a complete no brainer, he’s been incredible since joining the club and I don’t think he’s stepped a foot wrong yet. Odegaard has struggled to get on the scoresheet in recent weeks but played very and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he gets back on the scoresheet.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. In my opinion that’s our strongest front three and they all seemed to have grown very used to playing together and can read each other like a book. Saka will be of huge importance down the wing and will likely be the avenue forward to attack. Jesus is also in great form, but will have to watch Liverpool and how aggressive they tend to become at home, we can’t handle Jesus being injured again.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you expect Arteta to line his side up?

Daisy Mae

