Here is my predicted line up for Arsenal v Bristol City Women – What’s your’s?

My predicted lineup for Arsenal Women v Bristol City Women in the Conti Cup

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women will welcome Bristol City to Meadow Park as we look to defend our Continental Cup trophy this season. Having already played Bristol City a few weeks ago, Eidevall and his squad should know what to expect.

On paper Arsenal Women should be easily winning, but it is a cup game and anything can happen, but here’s how I expect Eidevall to line up our women on Thursday night.

In goal I’d expect Manuela Zinsberger to start between the sticks but because it’s a cup game we could possibly see Sabrina D’Angelo make a start. Zinsberger has a very good game against Manchester City, making some decisive saves that saw the Arsenal Women walk away with all three points. She didn’t managed to keep a clean sheet but all the same she had an incredible performance.

D’Angelo hasn’t played since our draw against Manchester United so I’d be surprised if she did start but there’s always a chance.

In defence I expect a back 4 of Steph Catley, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Amanda Ilestedt and Katie McCabe.

McCabe has been in great form and has been arguably playing her best football up top but Cloe Lacasse has also been playing really well and McCabe is so versatile, she can play anywhere.

Catley has been solidly consistent all season and for me she has to be starting every game possible.

In the midfield I’d go for Lia Walti and Pelova in the middle with Kim Little just above them but also dropping back into the midfield when out of possession. Pelova was incredible against Manchester City on the weekend and completely controlled the midfield, so much so that when she was taken off early it seemed to open up a lot of space for City.

In attack I’d expect Cloe Lacasse and Cailtin Foord on the wings and Alessia Russo up top. As I said before, Lacasse has been great since joining the club, she brings a lot of skill and seems to read the game perfectly.

Foord has been in fine form for both club and country and has become an important piece of the Arsenal Women’s set up, dominating down the left wing and creating chance after chance.

Although Blacksteinus came on and saved the day against Man City, Russo for me is the perfect target, although she hasn’t really hit the ground running, her work off the ball is nearly as good as her work on the ball. She’s born to score goals and I think once she gets going she’s going to be unstoppable.

So a 4-2-3-1 Formation

Zinsberger

McCabe – Ilestedt – Wubben-Moy – Catley

Pelova – Walti

Lacasse – Little – Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

